How to pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny: prices and Pre-order bonus explored

You can now pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny ahead of the game's official release on May 23, 2025. The PlayStation State of Play for February 2025 was packed with surprises, including the remastered version of Onimusha 2. After almost 23 years, you will be able to embark on Jubei Yagyu's journey against the Genma army of Oda Nobunaga once again.

This article will cover everything that you need to know on about pre-ordering Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny on your prefered platform

How to pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny

You can pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny on your preferred platforms by completing the given steps. Once done, the game will be added to your library, and you will be able to download and play it when it releases on May 23, 2025.

For PlayStation 4

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4

Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny

Complete the payment procedure.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

For Xbox One

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny using the search bar on the store's dashboard.

Proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.

For Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny

Open the game's page and add it to your cart.

Proceed to check out and complete your payment

The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.

For Nintendo Switch

Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny in your Nintendo Store.

Click on pre-order

You will be taken to the payment window, where you must purchase the game.

The game will appear in your library once you have purchased it.

Price and Pre-order bonus for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny

The remastered version of Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny will be available later this year, but you can add it to your library ahead of its release. The game costs $29.99 across all platforms, and if you pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny, you will receive the Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack containing the following tracks:

Truth Of Brave ~Warring mix~

Truth Of Resolution ~Oyu's Theme~

Truth Of Edge ~Magoichi's Theme~

Truth Of Loyalty ~Ekei's Theme~

Truth Of Desire ~Kotaro's Theme~

Additionally, you will receive the following in-game items:

Herb x3

Medicine x2

Secret Medicine x1

Special Magic Liquid x2

Perfect Medicine x1

Talisman x1

Red Soul x10,000

You will receive these items after meeting Takajo in the game.

