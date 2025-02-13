How to pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny: prices and Pre-order bonus explored

You can now pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny ahead of the game's official release on May 23, 2025. The PlayStation State of Play for February 2025 was packed with surprises, including the remastered version of Onimusha 2. After almost 23 years, you will be able to embark on Jubei Yagyu's journey against the Genma army of Oda Nobunaga once again.
This article will cover everything that you need to know on about pre-ordering Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny on your prefered platform
How to pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny on your preferred platforms by completing the given steps. Once done, the game will be added to your library, and you will be able to download and play it when it releases on May 23, 2025.
For PlayStation 4
- Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4
- Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny
- Complete the payment procedure.
- Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.
For Xbox One
- Head to the Xbox Store on your console.
- Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny using the search bar on the store's dashboard.
- Proceed to checkout.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.
For Windows (Steam)
- Open Steam and Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny
- Open the game's page and add it to your cart.
- Proceed to check out and complete your payment
- The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.
For Nintendo Switch
- Search for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny in your Nintendo Store.
- Click on pre-order
- You will be taken to the payment window, where you must purchase the game.
- The game will appear in your library once you have purchased it.
Price and Pre-order bonus for Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny
The remastered version of Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny will be available later this year, but you can add it to your library ahead of its release. The game costs $29.99 across all platforms, and if you pre-order Onimusha 2 - Samurai's Destiny, you will receive the Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack containing the following tracks:
- Truth Of Brave ~Warring mix~
- Truth Of Resolution ~Oyu's Theme~
- Truth Of Edge ~Magoichi's Theme~
- Truth Of Loyalty ~Ekei's Theme~
- Truth Of Desire ~Kotaro's Theme~
Also Read: Onimusha: Way of the Sword trailer breakdown.
Additionally, you will receive the following in-game items:
- Herb x3
- Medicine x2
- Secret Medicine x1
- Special Magic Liquid x2
- Perfect Medicine x1
- Talisman x1
- Red Soul x10,000
You will receive these items after meeting Takajo in the game.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.