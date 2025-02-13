During the recent PlayStation State of Play, Capcom showcased gameplay for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, alongside a surprise reveal of its second game, Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (also known as Onimusha 2 in Japan) getting a remastered release later in 2025. Besides the gameplay, it was revealed that the legendary historical figure, Miyamoto Musashi, will be featured as Way of the Sword's protagonist.

Although no release date has been confirmed for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom revealed that it is planning to launch the game in 2026. Meanwhile, fans will be able to enjoy Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny's remastered version in May 2025. This article explores more.

Capcom reveals Onimusha: Way of the Sword gameplay and a remastered version of the second game

Capcom showcased how Musashi will fight in the upcoming title, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, during the recent PlayStation State of Play showcase. From utilizing Tatami mats to block incoming attacks, to using kimonos to stun enemies, the legendary samurai takes on demonic hordes from hell.

Besides the stellar sword fighting, the game has several environment gimmicks that you can employ while fighting. Way of the Sword's narrative also has some elements of humor, as can be seen with the protagonist cracking jokes in the face of death.

The remastered version of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is also set to release later this year, on May 23, 2025, bringing back one of the most beloved games after nearly 23 years. In it, you experience Jubei Yagyu's journey against the demonic Genma army controlled by Oda Nobunaga.

This will feature significant improvements to the visual fidelity of the original, with better resolution, modernized controls, and several new features that include a new difficulty level called Hell Mode. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remastered version will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

