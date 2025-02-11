PlayStation State of Play February 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games and more

Sony has officially announced PlayStation State of Play for February 2025. The much-awaited event will go live at 2 PM PT, February 12, 2025. Although Sony hasn't announced what we will see in the upcoming State of Play event, we can expect details regarding some of the much-anticipated titles. According to the official blog, the event will be "40+ minutes," and it will celebrate "a unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world".
If you are wondering where to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2025 and what to expect from the show, read below.
PlayStation State of Play February 2025 date and time for all regions
PlayStation State of Play February will go live at 2 PM PT, February 12, 2025. If you are wondering which time you'll be able to see the show in your respective regions, check this list out:
Where to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2025
You'll be able to watch the entire show live on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Although we don't have any official confirmation regarding what will be revealed in the upcoming State of Play, you can surely predict some.
PlayStation State of Play February 2025 countdown
Here is the countdown timer for the show:
What to expect from the upcoming PlayStation State of Play
Given that Death Stranding 2 has been a much-anticipated title, there is a high probability that we might see a glimpse of the sequel to the iconic title. There are also rumors of God of War Greek Saga collection to be announced in the upcoming event. This collection would include the original trilogy and Chains of Olympus, Ascension if it is to be believed true.
Furthermore, we might see the first gameplay footage of the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. The much-awaited Ghost of Yotei is supposed to be released this year. However, we haven't seen an official gameplay of the title yet, and take all this information with a grain of salt, as they are completely based on leaks and speculations.
