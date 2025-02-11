  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PlayStation State of Play February 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games and more

PlayStation State of Play February 2025 announced: Start time countdown, expected games and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Feb 11, 2025 16:18 GMT
PlayStation State of Play February 2025
PlayStation State of Play February 2025 announced (Image via Sony)

Sony has officially announced PlayStation State of Play for February 2025. The much-awaited event will go live at 2 PM PT, February 12, 2025. Although Sony hasn't announced what we will see in the upcoming State of Play event, we can expect details regarding some of the much-anticipated titles. According to the official blog, the event will be "40+ minutes," and it will celebrate "a unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world".

If you are wondering where to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2025 and what to expect from the show, read below.

PlayStation State of Play February 2025 date and time for all regions

PlayStation State of Play February will go live at 2 PM PT, February 12, 2025. If you are wondering which time you'll be able to see the show in your respective regions, check this list out:

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Time Zone/RegionRelease Time and Date
Pacific Standard Time2 PM on February 12, 2025
Mountain Time3 PM on February 12, 2025
Central Time4 PM on February 12, 2025
Eastern Time5 PM on February 12, 2025
Brazil BR7 PM on February 12, 2025
London, United Kingdom10 PM on February 12, 2025
Central European Time11 PM on February 12, 2025
India3:30 AM on February 13, 2025
China6 AM on February 13, 2025
Japan7 AM on February 13, 2025
Sydney, Australia9 AM on February 13, 2025

Where to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2025

You'll be able to watch the entire show live on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Although we don't have any official confirmation regarding what will be revealed in the upcoming State of Play, you can surely predict some.

PlayStation State of Play February 2025 countdown

Here is the countdown timer for the show:

What to expect from the upcoming PlayStation State of Play

Given that Death Stranding 2 has been a much-anticipated title, there is a high probability that we might see a glimpse of the sequel to the iconic title. There are also rumors of God of War Greek Saga collection to be announced in the upcoming event. This collection would include the original trilogy and Chains of Olympus, Ascension if it is to be believed true.

Furthermore, we might see the first gameplay footage of the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. The much-awaited Ghost of Yotei is supposed to be released this year. However, we haven't seen an official gameplay of the title yet, and take all this information with a grain of salt, as they are completely based on leaks and speculations.

Check out our other gaming related news and guides:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी