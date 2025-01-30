Forza Horizon 5 PlayStation port set to release soon

One of Xbox's best racing titles, Forza Horizon 5, will be released on PlayStation 5 this spring. The news was officially revealed via Forza Horizon's social media account and is now live on the Forza Horizon 5 website as well. Playground Games has developed the port in partnership with Panic Button.

The Forza Horizon series is one of the best exclusive franchises of the Xbox and was available only for PC and Xbox consoles. However, the game will now be available on the PlayStation 5 as well.

Forza Horizon 5: Contents offered in the PlayStation port

Even though the port is now officially confirmed, the exact release date of the game remains unknown. So far, we only know that the game will be available to play in spring. Horizon 5 was originally launched back in November 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The contents of the game on the PlayStation 5 should be the same as the Xbox version. All the car packs, along with the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions will be available via in-game purchases.

Developer Playground Games mentioned that the PS5 version will have the same contents as that on the Xbox and PC:

"The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button Studios in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase."

Expressing excitement about the game's community growing, it added:

"We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community."

Moreover, a new update has also been confirmed by Playground Games.

Forza 5 will be receiving an exciting update soon

A new update named 'Horizon Realms' will also be live soon. The Forza Horizon website states:

"In addition to bringing Forza Horizon 5 to PS5, we’re working on a special new free content update for all platforms, Horizon Realms. Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises. Stay tuned to our channels for more details soon."

Furthermore, the PlayStation port of the game will feature cross-play. This way, one can finally experience Forza with their friends who are playing on other platforms.

Even though the game is not yet out for pre-orders, you can add it to your wishlist via the PlayStation Store. As soon as the pre-orders are available, you will receive a notification.

