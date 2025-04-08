Elden Ring Nightreign trailer reveals new Duchess character

Ahead of its launch later this month, the new Elden Ring Nightreign trailer highlights its Duchess character. Able to unleash a flurry of swift attacks, this character in the open-world multiplayer game can double down on the offense by being able to repeat any damage dealt in the past few seconds.

Ad

This powerful ability will no doubt make her a must-pick for any team composition in the upcoming co-op action RPG by FromSoftware. Here is everything to know about the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Duchess packs a punch in Elden Ring Nightreign

Ad

Trending

This character wields a rapier, as seen in the various promotional screenshots and footage for the game. This allows her to use quick strikes to deal solid damage. This is helped by her agility and evasive playstyle, letting players weave in and out of foes' reach. The inclusion of two additional skills makes her even more dangerous on the battlefield: Restage and Finale.

Restage allows the Duchess to summon a spirit form that repeats the action performed recently. So if players perform heavy damage or a powerful combo, it can be repeated to quickly whittle down the enemy's health. This should let players tackle bosses rapidly, making Duchess a must-pick character in the upcoming co-op multiplayer game.

Ad

The other skill, Finale, is her Ultimate ability. This doesn't just grant a short duration of invincibility but also turns the user and allies around them invisible. Invisibility does not yield invincibility, but it should still allow players to set up ambushes and take down particularly pesky foes first. It could also allow the team to escape from a sticky situation.

Read More: Twitch streamer Perrikaryal defeats Elden Ring Nightreign boss with "mind control"

Elden Ring Nightreign launches on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.