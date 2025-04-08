Elden Ring Nightreign trailer reveals new Duchess character

Ahead of its launch later this month, the new Elden Ring Nightreign trailer highlights its Duchess character. Able to unleash a flurry of swift attacks, this character in the open-world multiplayer game can double down on the offense by being able to repeat any damage dealt in the past few seconds.
This powerful ability will no doubt make her a must-pick for any team composition in the upcoming co-op action RPG by FromSoftware. Here is everything to know about the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Duchess packs a punch in Elden Ring Nightreign
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
This character wields a rapier, as seen in the various promotional screenshots and footage for the game. This allows her to use quick strikes to deal solid damage. This is helped by her agility and evasive playstyle, letting players weave in and out of foes' reach. The inclusion of two additional skills makes her even more dangerous on the battlefield: Restage and Finale.
Restage allows the Duchess to summon a spirit form that repeats the action performed recently. So if players perform heavy damage or a powerful combo, it can be repeated to quickly whittle down the enemy's health. This should let players tackle bosses rapidly, making Duchess a must-pick character in the upcoming co-op multiplayer game.
The other skill, Finale, is her Ultimate ability. This doesn't just grant a short duration of invincibility but also turns the user and allies around them invisible. Invisibility does not yield invincibility, but it should still allow players to set up ambushes and take down particularly pesky foes first. It could also allow the team to escape from a sticky situation.
Read More: Twitch streamer Perrikaryal defeats Elden Ring Nightreign boss with "mind control"
Elden Ring Nightreign launches on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 30, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.