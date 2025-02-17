Twitch streamer Perrikaryal defeats Elden Ring Nightreign boss with "mind control"

Twitch streamer Perrikaryal recently shared her accomplishment of defeating a boss during the Network Test of Elden Ring Nightreign, which is the upcoming standalone cooperative spinoff game by FromSoftware. The streamer has previously explained how monitored brain activity is used to control characters in the game.

Ad

This "mind control" is made possible through certain electrodes which are attached to her head. As she imagines certain actions or objects, or even feels emotions, her brain activity changes in a distinct manner, which can then be used to program and associate certain in-game actions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Perrikaryal defeats Elden Ring Nightreign boss during network test by using "mind control"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Elden Ring Nightreign's actual release is scheduled for May 2025, the game has recently been undergoing network testing. In this testing, selected players were allowed to play certain sections of the game to determine its online functionality and performance.

Twitch streamer Perrikaryal has previously explained how she can control certain movements in-game through her distinct brain activity being linked to certain buttons. In a separate post on X, she showcased how her brain activity, monitored by an EEG (electroencephalogram) device, changes when she imagines herself pushing something forward, spinning a plate, imagining a cricket, and "pulsing" her ears.

Ad

Other actions imagined by her to tie to in-game commands include pushing a boulder, thinking of a grasshopper hopping, and getting angry, among others.

In other news, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, alongside comedian Druski, participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game. Despite both claiming that they would attain high scores in the game, the pair only managed to amass a total of eight points.

This performance by the pair even invited comments from Kevin Hart, who called them "jacka**es" in a post on X for side-eyeing at the game's MVP Rome Flynn, who managed to score 22 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback