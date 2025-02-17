"Worst player combination": Kevin Hart trolls Kai Cenat and Druski for their NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game performance

A day after the NBA All-Star Celebrity basketball game, Kevin Hart posted a photo on Instagram, mocking Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski. Hart called them the "worst player combination" in the history of the celebrity game. The three have collaborated on Kai's Twitch stream several times.

Ad

This was the second time Kai Cenat took to the court at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, scoring four points this time. The Twitch streamer was trolled quite heavily online after clips from the match went viral on social media. Now, Kevin Hart has joined the bandwagon.

The popular actor and comedian shared a photo of MVP Rome Flynn on his Instagram, questioning the looks Kai Cenat and Druski were giving Flynn:

Ad

Trending

"Look at these 2 jacka**es. WTF are they looking at the MVP winner like that for???? As if they had a shot."

Ad

Kevin Hart claimed that the two had no shot at becoming the MVP and noted how Kai and Druski had gotten a total of eight points on board. Readers should note Rome Flynn scored 22 points. Hart continued his tirade, insinuating that his friends were trash:

"@kaicenat & @druski might go down as the worst player combination in celebrity game history. I can’t stop laughing…. Y’all combined for 8points total. I want you both to go outside and throw yourselves in [Trashcan emoji].

Ad

Rome Flynn responds to Kevin Hart's photo of Kai Cenat and Druski staring at him after becoming MVP at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game

The NBA All-Star event started with the Celebrity game on Friday, February 14, 2025, with actors, artists, and internet personalities playing. Earlier in February Kai Cenat had announced he would be part of the event while talking about training and doing better than last year. Despite Cenat scoring some points for his team, the streamer only got four points during the entire match, inviting much ridicule.

Ad

Due to their collaborations, Kevin Hart is quite close to Kai and Druski. Naturally, he took a shot at the Twitch star for his NBA All-Star Celebrity game performance. After his post on Instagram on February 16, even actor Rome Flynn reacted to the photo used by the comedian portraying Cenat and Druski standing behind Flynn and staring at the MVP.

Rome Flynn's reaction to Kevin Hart's post (Image via Kevin Hart/Instagram)

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game MVP claimed he had no idea the two were standing behind him during the post-match interview, and wrote:

Ad

"I didn't even know what was going on behind me."

Last year (2024), Kai Cenat created his own NBA-like junior league and participated alongside kids. Eventually, the Twitch streamer led his team to victory before hanging up his jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback