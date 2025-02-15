"Finally he got buckets": Fans troll Kai Cenat after NBA All-Star Celebrity Game performance

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat played in this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as a member of the team coached by MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz. The game featured other popular celebrities, including comedian Druski, musician Shaboozey, WWE star Bayley, musician AP Dhillon, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

While having claimed before the match that he would be getting 30 points during the match-up, Cenat managed to score only four points. By doing so, he tied with Druski, who had jokingly cussed out Kai Cenat before the match.

Cenat's performance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has evoked many reactions from netizens online, with many trolling him for his lackluster performance in the match-up. Some seemingly sarcastically congratulated the streamer for scoring without any defense being around to guard the basket as well.

"Finally he got buckets!!!" wrote X user @ArvenoJackson

"Bro got them buckets," wrote X user @HogansCreations

"A jump stop layup on a fastbreak with no one around," wrote X user @MidrangeMonsta

"Buddy went wild wild. I have seen that watching 5 year olds," wrote X user @El_Bobosaurus

On the other side, some reactions seemed to genuinely congratulate the streamer for his efforts during the play:

"One hell of a shot!" wrote X user @chriscampasano

"He doing a great job," wrote X user @Motivational238

What did Druski say about Kai Cenat before going up against him in the NBA All-Stars Celebrity Match 2025?

When Druski arrived at the Warriors' Arena, which is San Francisco's Chase Center, he was asked by an individual on camera to say something nice about Twitch star and friend Kai Cenat. However, Druski remained in competitive spirits, stating that he could not do so on the day of the match-up:

"Can't do it, not today. F**k 'em."

Hilariously, he had also claimed that he would score 23 points without any assists in the match. As we now know, this prediction failed to materialize (he scored only four).

Kai Cenat and Druski had also met up with each other right before the game, and both faced off while wearing their respective team's colors.

