Kai Cenat beefs with Druski behind the stage ahead of their All-Star Celebrity Game clash: "I'mma see you out there"

The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will feature two of the biggest content creators, Kai Cenat and Druski. Both influencers will take part in the league’s tradition of bringing together stars for a fun, exciting, and entertaining exhibition game.

Before their matchup, the two — who are also close friends — exchanged words in a lighthearted pregame faceoff

Cenat, a popular streamer, exuded confidence heading into the game. The 5-foot-4 entertainer will play for Team Bonds, coached by former MLB star Barry Bonds. He will share the court with former Golden State Warriors guard Baron Davis, WNBA star Allisha Gray and more.

Before the influencers were introduced to fans, Cenat and Druski met backstage and hyped each other up. Cenat, a member of AMP, seemed laser-focused on facing his close friend.

"I'mma see you out there," Cenat told Druski.

Last year, Cenat played in his first Celebrity Game for Team Shannon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, the 23-year-old did not win MVP honors, despite his team’s 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A. Instead, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took home MVP after posting 37 points and 16 rebounds.

Kai Cenat gets hyped for the Celebrity All-Star game with Druski and WWE's Bayley

The NBA set up a pre-game skit featuring Cenat, Druski, and WWE star Bayley. The setup mimicked one of Cenat’s livestreams, hyping up fans for the game. During the skit, former NBA player and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson asked Cenat if his tendinitis injury was fully healed.

Cenat assured fans that he was healthy and ready to play. Moments later, Druski and Bayley entered the room, with the two content creators trading jabs before Bayley reminded them about the game.

Kai Cenat tells Kevin Hart to come out of retirement

Kai Cenat has developed friendships with numerous celebrities, including comedian Kevin Hart. The two have appeared on multiple livestreams together and share a well-documented rapport.

Hart is a four-time NBA Celebrity Game MVP, winning consecutive awards in previous All-Star appearances. Given their friendship, Cenat was asked if Hart had given him any advice before his second appearance in the game

"No, he's a hater," Cenat said. "I told him about the NBA game that we got coming up all the time and he be hating. Talking about I'm not as good as him, he do this thing for real. I'm over here like, 'Bro, you're trash. Come out of retirement.'"

Cenat revealed that he tried to convince Hart to play in this year's game, but the comedian declined.

"I was trying to get him to play this year but he don't want to come out of retirement, he's scared."

The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

