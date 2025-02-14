"Coming for that ring tonight" - Druski warns Kai Cenat ahead of their NBA All-Star Celebrity Game clash at Warriors' arena

Druski, a content creator, wrote to another online celebrity, Kai Cenat. The 2025 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game will include both celebrities. Team Rive, led by TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and Jerry Rice, will feature Druski. In contrast, Cenat will play for Team Bonds, which is led by rapper 2 Chainz and Barry Bonds.

The 30-year-old YouTuber posted on his Instagram story, sending a message to the younger creator. The star is locked in, with his eyes on the prize for the Celebrity Game, and could go after the MVP award.

"@kaicenat im coming for that ring tonight," the internet celebrity posted.

Druski warns Cenat ahead of the exhibition game between their teams.

This will be the first time fans will see both icons play in the traditional game. The influencer, who has over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube, has prepared for the game. He's focused on beating his friend and fellow celebrity. When he arrived, he was asked to say something nice about Cenat. However, the comedian said he couldn't say anything nice about his friend ahead of their matchup.

"Can't do it, not today. F**k 'em."

Druski shared how he prepared for the Celebrity Game

On Thursday, a video from Overtime was posted and it showed how Druski got himself to prepare for the game. He even predicted his stat line.

"23 points, 0 assists, couple of rebounds here and there," Druski said. "I don't even play defense either, caoch ain't teach me that... They don't teach defense, man. The only thing I worked on, all offensive plays here. I'm playing one side of the court."

He also joked that he didn't take off his jersey in three days. The 2024 winner of the Best Streamed Collab said he has a very selfish game and doesn't like sharing the ball. In a clip during one of his practices with Team Rice, he displayed his offensive repertoire by hitting a 3-pointer. Watch the video below to see him make a shot from deep.

The game will start at 7PM ET on TNT. The game will be on exclusive ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN + and Disney +.

