"He thinks he's Allen Iverson" - NBA fans roast Druski for his bold 2025 NBA All-Star game stat predictions

Famed content creator Druski will showcase his basketball skills at the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game for Team Rice. He'll play alongside former NBA player Matt Barnes, WWE star Bayley, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and many others. In a post from Overtime, Druski shared how he's preparing for the upcoming game.

According to the Maryland native, he's taken the time to hone his skills. He was also asked how he thinks he'll perform on Friday.

"23 points, 0 assists, couple of rebounds here and there," Druski said. "I don't even play defense either, caoch ain't teach me that."

After predicting his stat line for the game, fans flooded the comments section with reactions to Druski's statement.

"He think he is Allen Iverson 😂😂😂😂😂" a fan commented.

"He should js cherrypick ngl," another fan said.

"Bro aint playing defense 😭even the coaches know," one fan commented.

Other fans had different predictions about what his final numbers would look like.

"50 water handouts 20 claps 30 cheers," a fan predicted.

"10 big Mac’s 20 pc nugget 2 large fries and 2 sprites," another fan said.

"10 high fives 5 claps," one fan commented.

The internet celebrity and Team Rice will go up against his fellow content creator, Kai Cenat, who will play for Team Bonds. The opposing team also features former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Danny Ramirez and more.

Druski humorously likens himself to Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Even Druski was taken aback by the transaction involving Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. On Wednesday, the influencer discussed the latest blockbuster acquisition in a post from Overtime.

Much like everyone else, the 30-year-old is still confused about the trade. Following that, he went into full comedian mode, humorously revealing that he was part of plenty of deals at the trade deadline.

"I was offered a lot of deals I turned down," he said. "Luka took the easy route out. I'll take loyalty over money any day."

He was then asked if LeBron James has ever reached out to form a potential All-Star trio with Doncic. The comedian said that he had received e-mails from the Lakers star. However, he revealed he has refused to reply to honor his loyalty.

