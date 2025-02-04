"Kai can't stop winning": Fans praise Kai Cenat after he announces he will play in 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

During a stream on February 3, 2025, Kai Cenat announced his participation in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14, 2025. Fresh off his 2025 Grammy stream, the Twitch star has been going viral on social media, and fans were thrilled to hear about his involvement in the upcoming basketball event.

After the news went viral on social media, fans noted how successful Cenat has been.

"Kai can't stop winning rn. W Kai," @MindOfHash posted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some also pointed out that Cenat had been invited to numerous events, such as the Royal Rumble, the Grammys, the Superbowl, and now the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, all within the first two months of the year.

"Royal Rumble, Grammys, Super Bowl, All Star Game. Kai is having one of the most legendary years of all time and february just started," @Fadeawzy wrote.

Another fan also gave props to IShowSpeed, who accompanied Cenat at the Royal Rumble and was Speared at the WWE event.

"after that royal rumble appearance kai & speed are EVERYWHERE," claimed @usermooseontwt.

Others joked about Kai Cenat's performance at last year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

"pre 4 points again...", @VoiceOfContent_ posted.

"Last year, they played with me": Kai Cenat wants more minutes on the court for the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Timestamp 51:40

Towards the end of his February 3, 2025, stream, Kai Cenat revealed that he and IShowSpeed would be doing a second Fortnite marathon, playing the OG Season 2 until they achieve a win in ranked mode.

However, that wasn't his only announcement. Cenat also mentioned that he would be returning to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Twitch star expressed his frustration from last year's edition of the event, claiming he was "played" after being subbed out:

"Also, another announcement. Last year, they played with my top. Last year, they played with me. I got on the court. Dropped one bucket and got subbed out. This year, we are back at All-Star Weekend playing during the celebrity match!"

Cenat urged the coach to give him more playing time at the event and stated that he would not tolerate ball-hogging:

"Shannon Sharpe, or whoever the coach is, if you don't give me minutes, I am going to be upset. Give me the minutes that I need. If anybody is ball-hogging, I am taking that sh*t. Do not hog the ball, I am not f**king with that, ni**a. Okay?"

Before ending the broadcast, Cenat mentioned that he was starting to train for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

"Now listen, I love you all so much, This was amazing, you guys are amazing, we are amazing. I'mma start training for basketball, bro. I'mma start going crazy."

Kai Cenat had an eventful weekend, attending both the WWE Royal Rumble and the Grammys. At the latter event, the Twitch star met various celebrities, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback