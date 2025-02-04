Kai Cenat says Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue, watches him "every single day" and shares wholesome Grammy footage

During his first Twitch stream after the 2025 Grammys, Kai Cenat stated that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, watches his streams "every single day." The popular streamer met the entire family at the event on February 2, 2025, and even shared a heartwarming clip where Beyoncé told him he has "beautiful energy."

Before showing the clip during his broadcast, Cenat recalled his meeting fellow New Yorker Jay-Z. He stated that the Empire State of Mind star expressed his appreciation for him:

"Jay-Z sees me automatically, bro. He says, 'Big New York.' I said, 'Shoutout Brooklyn.' He said, 'I appreciate everything you do. And god bless you and your family.' He really wanted me to meet one person, though."

Trending

Jay-Z apparently wanted Cenat to meet his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. According to the Twitch streamer, Beyoncé's 13-year-old daughter excitedly jumped out of her seat and told him she watches his broadcasts every day:

"And I have never seen someone, bro, she got out of her seat so fast. Blue got out of her seat so fast, I got the video. She got out of her seat so fast, bro. She said, 'Kai, I watch you every single day!' I say, 'Me?!?'"

Expand Tweet

Beyonce tells Kai Cenat he has beautiful energy when the streamer met her family, including Jay-Z and daughter Blue, at the Grammys

Kai Cenat was one of the two Twitch streamers invited to the 2025 Grammy Awards, along with Pokimane. He had full access to the red carpet area before the main ceremony began.

As the face of Billboard Magazine's latest issue, Cenat has made significant strides into the mainstream entertainment industry through collaborations with artists like Tyla, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, and others. He even met Kanye West and Bianca Censori while they were entering the venue.

On his February 3, 2025, broadcast, Cenat discussed his Grammy experience and the meeting with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their teenage daughter, Blue, who turned out to be a fan of his Twitch streams. He also showcased unreleased footage of their encounter.

Expand Tweet

One part of the footage, where Beyoncé shook Cenat's hand and told him he has "beautiful energy," has garnered significant attention on social media. In the clip, the streamer excitedly repeated Beyoncé's words and seemed amazed:

"'Nice to meet you, you have beautiful energy.' This is fake, I don't know what's going on. On my life chat, I don't think any of this is real. On my life ni**a!"

Cenat then said moments like these make being a streamer worthwhile:

And I am going to make sure, on my life chat, this is what's so special about me being a streamer and having my own community. No matter what chat, on my life, whatever through th*s sh*t. It was authentic and real. Everybody said they said they were glad I went, bro."

Cenat also met up with Elliott Wilson on the red carpet, where they settled their past feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback