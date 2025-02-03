Kai Cenat's beef with Elliott Wilson explained as Twitch streamer confronts Rap Radar CEO at the Grammys

Kai Cenat confronted Rap Radar CEO at the 2025 Grammys on the red carpet over his past comments about Nicki Minaj. Clips of their interactions have garnered significant attention on social media as Kai had been livestreaming the event on his Twitch channel.

For those who are unaware, Kai Cenat was called out by the music journalist in December 2023 when Elliott Wilson made a negative comment after Nicki Minaj had come on the Twitch streamer's broadcast. Nicki Minaj immediately reacted to it and her community was buzzing about it online at the time. Kai Cenat himself addressed Wilson's comment as well.

Despite Wilson's apology, it seems Kai Cenat still had some things to say to Elliot. On February 2, 2025, Kai was giving an interview on the Grammy red carpet when he spotted Elliott Wilson and confronted him about having "dissed" his livestream:

"Complex, I have waiting to talk to you all. Complex— Oh wait, you come here. No, no, no, no. Hold on, hold on. You dissed my livestream. Hold on!"

After Elliott Wilson came and hugged him, Kai kept on pressing the matter and called him out for his comments about Nicki Minaj. The streamer said:

"You dissed my livestream, you hated on Nicki."

Elliott took responsibility and told him that he had already apologized:

"I hated on Nicki, I did. I apologized to you and your family. I will stop doing that."

Exploring the feud that led to Kai Cenat and Elliott Wilson's confrontation

The feud started when Elliot Wilson made a post on X dated December 14, 2023. In the now-deleted post, the music journalist shared a screenshot of Kai's stream with Nicki Minaj and appeared to be mocking it by using the caption "Hip Hop Journalism."

Elliott Wilson would later take down the post and issue an apology to Kai Cenat, writing in a post on X:

"I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam. I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved out his lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting the paper pushing our culture forward."

After Kai Cenat had confronted Elliott Wilson at the Grammys, the streamer appreciated the apology, and said that they shouldn't be bringing each other down and that the older generation should be helping the younger generation out:

"Alright, you gotta stop doing that! But I appreciate you for the apology bro. Bro, we can't bring each other down, bro. From the older to the younger, it's very important that the older people guide us and help us out. We are just young people trying to do out thing. The more you help us out the better we will be. All of us together as a unit, literally."

Elliott Wilson conceded to Kai's point, stating that the Twitch streamer had taught him a lesson:

"I'm older but you taught me a lesson."

The two then hugged it out as Kai Cenat seemingly quashed the beef:

"Thank you so much, bro. Give me a hug, bro, it's all good."

Elliott Wilson went on to praise the streamer and turned to Complex's interviewer, stating:

"He's killing it, he's killing it. It's a real f**king moment, ni**a!"

Kai Cenat had quite the eventful Grammys, having met Kanye West when he and Bianca Censori were coming to the event. The streamer has had quite an impact on the industry considering the Recording Academy not only invited him but also gave him full access to livestream it on his Twitch channel.

Also, Grammy winner Muni Long, who had just won the Grammy for her performance of Made for Me, thanked Kai Cenat when she met him on the red carpet, claiming the Twitch star's social media post about the song "really helped."

