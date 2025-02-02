"How you doing Ye?": Twitch star Kai Cenat meets Kanye West at the Grammys red carpet

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat met Kanye West (aka Ye) as the rapper entered the Grammys red carpet section during Kai's February 2, 2025, IRL broadcast. For those wondering, the streamer has been talking about meeting Ye for some time now and had previously announced that he would be at the Grammys.

On January 31, 2025, Kai Cenat announced on his stream that the Grammys had invited him to livestream from the event. The Twitch star was quite excited while explaining to his audience that he had been given full access to the red carpet and would have the opportunity to meet celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West.

At around 1 hour 44 minutes into his stream, Kai Cenat was seen standing outside the Grammys venue when Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted walking towards the red carpet. The streamer whispered excitedly about being so close to the rapper and could be heard saying:

"He's right there!"

After hesitating for a bit, Kai walked up to Ye and hugged the rapper. The streamer told Kanye that he would be seeing him later tonight, presumably inside the Grammys:

"How you doing Ye? What's going on broski? I'll be seeing you bruv, yes I will see you tonight."

Kai Cenat was freaking out before meeting Kanye West at the Grammys

Kai Cenat has interacted with many major celebrities over the past couple of years, including Kanye West. The streamer also had beef with Yeezy, which was only recently resolved after Ye sent him a note wishing him a happy New Year last month.

Kai had been waiting outside the Grammys venue when he was told that Kanye West would be arriving in a few minutes. After learning the news, Kai was freaking out as he readied himself to meet Ye.

"Ye coming to the Grammys? Okay, alright, I'ma wait right here. I'ma come back to you, say less. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god! Ye about to come here. Ye's about to come. Oh my god Ye's about to come!"

The streamer eventually did meet and greet Kanye West after the rapper and his wife got out of a car at the Grammys. Considering Kai Cenat has said he has unlimited access to the event, the two might have the chance to meet and talk more once inside as well.

The Grammys stream comes hot at the heels of the WWE Royal Rumble broadcast which Kai had been invited to stream from as well.

