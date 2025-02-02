Kai Cenat and Logan Paul seen getting into a heated argument after influencer gets eliminated from Royal Rumble 2025

A video of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat having a heated argument with internet influencer and WWE star Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble 2025 has gone viral. On February 1, 2025, X user @scubaryan_ shared a 26-second video from Kai Cenat's livestream from Indianapolis, Indiana, which showed Logan Paul's elimination from the Royal Rumble.

Commenting on Paul getting knocked out at the event, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner remarked:

"Damn it, Logan! Goddamn! What the f**k is wrong, man?!"

In response, Logan Paul exclaimed:

"Don't you f**king... yes, you f**king would! Yeah, I see you, Kai!"

While telling the YouTuber to "shut the f**k up," Cenat stated:

"You suck! You suck! All right, shut the f**k up! Get the f**k out of here!"

Several netizens have their thoughts on the internet personalities' heated exchange, with X user @Scopey_13Alt writing:

"Would've been wild if Kai jumped in and started fighting," X user @Scopey_13Alt stated.

One fan referred to Cenat as a "future WWE star":

"I see two future stars in the WWE having a little bit of fun," X user @suayrez commented.

On the other hand, X user @BlurtingBees believed that Kai Cenat and Logan Paul's interaction at the Royal Rumble 2025 was "scripted":

"Script is scripting the way it should script," X user @BlurtingBees remarked.

John Cena calls Kai Cenat "gracious" after Twitch streamer invited him to his house

A minute-long video from Kai Cenat's livestream has surfaced on X, in which the New Yorker conversed with John Cena at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. After the Twitch streamer requested a motivational speech from the 16-time WWE World Champion, Cenat called him "gracious" for inviting him to his home.

He elaborated:

"Here's the thing, right? You were so gracious to invite me into your home, and you've created a safe space for you and your boys to have fun and to be vocal. And, I really admire that. I am now welcoming you to my home. This is my home. There are 65,000 of my family members out there. And sometimes, the family dinners get a little hectic."

In other news, Kai Cenat recently made headlines after a video surfaced showing him and other AMP members playing with a $70,000 humanoid robot. The situation prompted netizens to accuse him of "bullying" the robot.

