"A villain is being created": Netizens divided by Kai Cenat "bullying" a $70k humanoid robot

Twitch star Kai Cenat has gone viral on social media after a video of him "bullying" a humanoid robot surfaced. On January 29, 2025, X user @FearedBuck shared a 56-second clip from the content creator's most recent livestream. It featured Cenat, Roberto "Fanum," and Din "Agent 00" kicking and pushing a $70,000 AI humanoid robot.

@FearedBuck wrote:

"Kai Cenat's $70k AI humanoid robot just tried running away from the AMP house because it kept getting kicked and bullied by Kai, Agent, and Fanum."

While several netizens were amused by Kai Cenat's actions, others were not pleased with his behavior. X user @restoreorderusa's take on the 23-year-old's antics has gained significant traction:

"'Hey this thing is kind of like a person. Let's violently abuse it.' Fascinating!"

One community member stated that they "felt sorry" for the robot.

"It's really weird that I feel sorry for it," X user @ThirdRomeRising responded.

Meanwhile, X user @Idononoteen said they would treat the humanoid robot like a "high-class butler."

"Funny, I've been imagining treating mine like a high-class butler. A nice gentlemanly rapport where we crack jokes and call each other sir," @Idononoteen wrote.

"A villain is being created," X user @baggy615 remarked.

On the other hand, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" disagreed with X user @restoreorderusa, saying "humanizing robots" is "one of the stupidest things":

"In my opinion, one of the stupidest things someone can do is start humanizing robots. It's hardware and some software. I don't even know why they even put faces that resembles the ones of humans. It's not a human that's being abused, it's an object getting rocked around."

Kai Cenat recently accepted an invitation to the Royal Rumble 2025 during his first-ever appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw

Kai Cenat made headlines on January 28, 2025, after he made a surprise appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw. During an interview with Pat McAfee, the sports analyst "officially invited" the streamer to the Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana:

"Are you coming (to Royal Rumble 2025)? If you're not, let me officially invite you to the city that I call home, the stadium that I called home, Lucas Oil Stadium, and you, just like Speed, will be able to do whatever the hell you want. Does that sound good?

Cenat accepted the invitation and took the opportunity to call out YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" ahead of their appearance at the annual wrestling event.

