YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has called out to WWE superstar John Cena ahead of their appearance at the Royal Rumble 2025. For those unaware, WWE's chief content officer, Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, invited IShowSpeed to attend the Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Furthermore, the 55-year-old stated that the content creator would be able to livestream the event, and have backstage access as well:

"I wanted to see if you'd want to come out to the Rumble next week... Next Saturday, Indianapolis, Royal Rumble, you'll have a blast. (IShowSpeed asks, 'Can I stream?') Oh yeah, you can stream. Look, you can have access backstage, you can come talk to all the superstars, you can stream with them."

Trending

When IShowSpeed asked if he could livestream with John Cena, Triple H responded in this fashion:

"If you can see him, you can stream him."

On January 27, 2025, John Cena posted Darren's picture on his official Instagram handle, with the following caption:

"Speed in Royal Rumble!! Here we goooo."

In response, IShowSpeed seemed to challenge the 16-time WWE World Champion, saying:

"Better hope u can't see me on Saturday, @johncena @wwe."

YouTube star's Instagram Story, dated January 28, 2025, in which he called out to John Cena (Image via @ishowspeed/Instagram)

As expected, the Ohio native's statement has gone viral, and here's what netizens had to say about it:

"LMAOO, Speed is so cooked," X user @Draghub1 tweeted.

"He needs to worry about Kai before an actual wrestler," X user @NEFF303 commented.

"Speed really said, 'You can’t see me,' to the master himself - this is gonna be wild!" X user @pure_official25 wrote.

"We live in a world where Speed and Kai Cenat get to be in the WWE," X user @Aland_118 remarked.

Expand Tweet

Why are some netizens saying IShowSpeed "needs to worry" about Kai Cenat at the Royal Rumble 2025?

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat appeared on the most recent WWE Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Georgia. Pat McAfee, an American sports analyst, interviewed the 23-year-old and invited him to the Royal Rumble 2025, assuring that he and IShowSpeed would be "able to do whatever the hell" they wanted.

In response, Kai Cenat called out to Darren by saying:

I'm going to be there for sure. And I'm going to see you too, Speed. Let's see what happens over there, too."

Expand Tweet

The Royal Rumble 2025 will not be IShowSpeed's first appearance at a major WWE event. Last year, the content creator made a surprise appearance at the WWE WrestleMania XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback