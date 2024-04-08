Why did IShowSpeed come on WWE WrestleMania? Prime collaboration explored

Darren Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed, recently made headlines after appearing on WWE WrestleMania today (April 7, 2024). The popular YouTube streamer had entered the arena with Logan Paul as the PRIME mascot bottle and only revealed himself when Paul was in a dire situation with Randy Orton preparing to finish him.

However, before Orton could defeat the reigning WWE US Champion, Darren pulled Logan Paul out of the ring while donning the PRIME bottle mascot costume and then revealed his face. Everyone in the audience, from the announcers to Randy Orton looked surprised at this revelation as it seems to have been a hidden collaboration between Logan's beverage company and the YouTube streamer.

Exploring IShowSpeed's big moment with Randy Orton at the WWE WrestleMania

PRIME hydration has become wildly popular in the last couple of years, with Logan Paul and KSI marketing the product as a healthier alternative to other energy drinks. The company has come a long way and has also partnered with WWE, becoming the first brand to have its logo splashed on World Wrestling Entertainment's ring mats.

During the recent WrestleMania event, Logan Paul successfully retained his WWE US Championship title in the ring from both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. However, things were not going well for the influencer-turned-wrestler in the beginning, with Randy and Kevin almost finishing him off in the first half of the match.

After Orton was done with Owens, he turned his sights on Paul to finish him off but the latter was saved in the nick of time by the PRIME Bottle mascot, who then revealed himself to be none other than teenage YouTube sensation IShowSpeed. Even the announcers were surprised at the sudden appearance of the streamer, noting how he was able to save Logan Paul:

"Is that? That's, that's, it's IShowSpeed! Logan Paul, one of the most popular streamers on the planet, saved by his PRIME bottle buddy."

IShowSpeed, who seemingly had an official collaboration with PRIME, proceeded to make faces at Randy Orton, even barking at the professional wrestler. This prompted Orton to come out of the ring and square up against the streamer. But Darren was not going down without a fight and pushed Randy back while hurling curses.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton was naturally getting irritated with the streamer's antics, and a short kick to his body sent IShowSpeed rolling to the ground. What followed was the equivalent of a brutal takedown, as Randy proceeded to strip him of the PRIME bottle costume in full view of the cheering crowds at the Lincoln Financial Field who were already pumped at watching the twist of fate at the 40th WWE WrestleMania.

Even the announcers noted how "fired up" Orton was:

"I don't know if I have ever seen Randy fired up like this. Just kicked IShowSpeed into the metaphorical Spartan pit?"

Randy Orton then dragged the YouTube streamer onto the announcer's desk at the side of the ring as the announcers backed away from the altercation. By this point Speed's initial tone of bravado had faded, and the content creator appeared quite apologetic as he tried to plead with Randy.

However, The Apex Predator was not to be deterred. He pulled the streamer close and even mockingly barked at him before executing his well-known RKO move on the YouTuber, slamming him headfirst into the announcer's table with the commentators stating:

"RKO on the table! The dog is dead. Bam goes IShowSpeed!"

Clips of the incident have gone viral on social media with fans resharing them on platforms such as X and Instagram. Considering the buzz that has been created surrounding IShowSpeed's surprise appearance at the WWE WrestleMania, the PRIME collaboration seems to have paid off quite nicely for the brand.