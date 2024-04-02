While talking to a South African fan on his recent livestream, Darren "IShowSpeed" generously paid for his college and a clip of their interaction has garnered widespread praise on social media. Darren may be known for his football content and IRL shenanigans, but the 19-year-old YouTuber has shown himself to be quite philanthropic over the years.

A few weeks ago while getting a street artist to do a sketch of him and his dog, the livestreamer gave him $1,000 to get a new phone and better equipment. On a similar note, when the fan asked him on tonight's stream whether he would be willing to pay his college fees, IShowSpeed enthusiastically agreed, stating:

"It's getting sent, don't worry, bro. I got your tuition, bro. I got your tuition."

"Speed I am behind on tuition fees": Fan asked IShowSpeed to pay for his college and the streamer was happy to oblige

IShowSpeed is a very successful livestreamer who recently bought two Lamborghinis, including a custom-made Huracan with a Cristiano Ronaldo livery. The young content creator burst onto the scene a few years ago, and despite getting banned from Twitch, has become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube.

The fact that even on foreign IRL trips, such as his Brazil stream from a few months ago, Darren gets swarmed by crowds of fans speaks volumes about the level of fame he has acquired at such a young age. While clips of him acting out on stream frequently go viral on the internet, the Ohio native has proven to be very generous with his money.

On today's stream, IShowSpeed started talking to a fan on an online video-chatting service and the latter had a request:

"Speed, I am in the final years of my studies, right? I'm in my fifth year of my second degree. I have my first degree, I am pursuing my second degree in law right now. Speed I am behind on tuition fees. Would you pay my tuition fees, bro?"

The streamer asked how much it would cost, and the fan replied that it would be somewhere around $4,000:

"The currency in South Africa is much weaker compared to the US. I calculated, I sent you DMs on Insta, bro. I think its 4,000 US dollars."

IShowSpeed went on to ask if he had a wallet, and the fan answered in the affirmative:

"Alright, send me your PayPal."

After they exchanged numbers, the streamer stated that the money was being sent and when the fan asked if it was real, the YouTuber replied:

"I am not capping bro, I promise you I am not capping, bro. Just relax. It's getting sent."

IShowSpeed's fan was overjoyed that his tuition was going to get paid by the streamer. And as mentioned, this is not the first time the YouTuber has helped people out. Last year during his visit to India, he gave away money to a parent he met on the streets of Mumbai to help her manage finances and raise her kids.