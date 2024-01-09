"Bro was really crying": Viewers react to IShowSpeed getting pranked into believing he was being kidnapped in Brazil

During a recent YouTube stream, American content creator and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was exploring the streets of Brazil with his friend and fellow content creator "Arab." However, things took a scary turn when a group of individuals wearing masks and carrying bats approached them aggressively. It turned out to be a prank, but Darren was so frightened that he almost broke down in tears, which got some great reactions from viewers.

The clip from IShowSpeed's Brazil stream went viral and received a lot of comments from fans. X user @FearedBuck posted the clip of the moment and was surprised that the streamer almost cried:

"Bro was really crying."

Expand Tweet

"Not funny at all": Kidnapping prank on IShowSpeed gets mixed reactions from his fanbase on social media

Arab did inform Speed a few minutes after the Favelas surrounded him that it was a prank and that the streamer wasn't getting kidnapped. Darren seemed to be breathless and was trying to recover from what had happened. He asked his friend never to prank him that way again and even mentioned that he truly thought he was going to die.

"Oh my God I thought I'd die."

Expand Tweet

Although it was a prank that many enjoyed seeing, others thought it was in bad taste and took to social media to share their thoughts. One X user, @Flame30, didn't think the prank was funny:

"This is not funny at all."

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed likes to travel and is seen streaming from different countries very often. In Brazil, the streamer visited some Favelas and even took photos with the people. He also gave out money to the kids at the Favela and even went to a soccer turf to make some new friends.

Expand Tweet

There are comments under the viral post that highlight the hilarity of the prank. For instance, @YorzTrulyJuice shared a screenshot of the streamer's frightened expression:

Expand Tweet

However, there were a lot of people and fans who did not enjoy the prank at all. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed recently did a charity boxing match with KSI, which was live-streamed on YouTube. This also ended with the former in tears.