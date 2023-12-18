“We agreed on six rounds” - IShowSpeed explains why he cried after fighting with KSI

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself back in the spotlight following his sparring session with UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI," which left him in tears. For context, Darren was heavily outplayed on the night, including dropping to the canvas several times. The streamer returned to streaming, sharing his thoughts on the match for the first time since that intense encounter.

Darren also faced a barrage of trolls and memes due to his performance in the match. Addressing these reactions, the streamer clarified the reasons behind his outburst on December 16. He said:

“We agreed on six rounds.”

Expand Tweet

"I was mad" - IShowSpeed reviews his sparring session with KSI

Even though IShowSpeed entered the match with high confidence, he got schooling when facing KSI, who, as expected, proved to be a seasoned and skilled boxer. One of the most viral moments of the stream was when the streamer left the boxing gym in tears.

Speaking to his chat, the 18-year-old explained what happened over the weekend:

"Let me address the fight. I was mad. I wasn't crying, like, tears crying, I was mad crying. I was mad because we agreed on six rounds. Then after the fourth round, I wasn't obviously winning, then KSI came over to me and basically little bro'd me. He f**king little bro'd me in front of everybody and I didn't have the chance to stick up for myself."

(Timestamp: 00:05:02)

He added:

"He said it in front of the screen. He basically played me in front of my own stream. I was like, 'No, bro, let's fight,' and he was like, 'No bro, let's just stop here.' I was like, 'No bro, let's fight, bro.' Chat, I was genuinely mad."

IShowSpeed believes he would've won the fight despite the one-way show. He said:

"Y'all can say 'cap' bro, I would've won that fight if it kept going. But he stopped. I don't know why he stopped. I'll think about this fight every single day bro. I promise you, bro, I would've got some good shots in if the fight would've continued."

Despite a convincing performance, KSI was actually impressed with what IShowSpeed brought to the table. In fact, the YouTuber even mentioned that the Ohio-born creator is welcome at his Misfits Boxing event.