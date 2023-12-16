“Stop being a b**ch” - IShowSpeed goes berserk at KSI after latter gives him a win in their boxing match

The much-awaited boxing match featuring two of the internet's biggest stars, Darren "IShowSpeed" and JJ "KSI," was livestreamed earlier today (December 16, 2023). The duo had agreed to engage in a lighthearted sparring session for charity. However, it ended just as anyone would've guessed —with Darren gassing out and JJ giving him the win.

The two YouTubers, of course, belong to starkly different weight classes. Adding to that, JJ is already a seasoned fighter, whereas Darren only picked up the gloves recently.

Seeing the 18-year-old struggle to move after enduring a few rounds (and a few body shots), JJ opted to "tap out." This decision, however, visibly angered Darren, who promptly exclaimed:

"It's not over. I said six rounds. I'm a grown a** man. I can do it. On god, it's not over. I said six rounds. I'm not done fighting. I said six rounds, come one! Stop being a b**ch."

KSI leaves the ring after IShowSpeed throws a tantrum

The highly anticipated sparring match between IShowSpeed and KSI finally live-streamed on YouTube, attracting tens of thousands of viewers. However, the fight ended only after four rounds.

As previously noted, the two streamers come from vastly different backgrounds in terms of experience. As the match progressed, IShowSpeed ran out of steam quickly, frequently collapsing onto the canvas, visibly panting and gasping for air.

Upon witnessing the streamer struggling to keep up, JJ approached him and voluntarily tapped out, expressing his desire for him to secure the victory. He said:

"I wanna talk to you real quick. How old are you bro? 18? 19? You showed a good heart. It takes a big man to get in the ring with me."

He continued:

"We've over a hundred thousand viewers watching us man. I want you to take this. You know what? For you, for your tenacity, I'm gonna tap out. You win, bro."

However, Darren ended up throwing a tantrum, insisting on completing the stipulated rounds. Despite his protests, JJ had had enough of the match and decided to exit the ring.

What did the fans say?

Reacting to the fight, here's what the community had to say:

Fans react to the sparring session (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

KSI also took to his X account to state that he was proud of the effort put in by Darren:

JJ praises his YouTube compatriot following recent stream (Image via X/@KSI)

Despite IShowSpeed's vehement protests, the match remained a lighthearted sparring session, with no serious blows from either party. The stream also successfully raised a substantial amount for The Anthony Walker Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating racism.