KSI vs. iShowSpeed: Live round-by-round updates 

The highly anticipated KSI vs. iShowSpeed boxing match will begin shortly. The match isn't an officially sanctioned bout. Additionally, the two will only be sparring for charity.

Fans can catch the sparring session live on IShowSpeed's official YouTube channel for free at 4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

Round 1:

As the fight begins, KSI and iShowSpeed circle each other for a while before the American YouTuber manages to land a body shot on the SIDEMEN star. After exchanging some blows, it's clear that KSI's experience in the squared circle is proving too much for iShowSpeed to handle. Despite landing some heavy shots on the Englishman, the American YouTuber goes down after a shot lands on his body.

Round 2:

The second round of the bout isn’t much different and the British boxer keeps piling on the pressure. Despite iShowSpeed showing promising glimpses throughout the bout, the rapper is landing the better shots and is landing far more frequently.

Round 3:

The trash-taking between the two men is in full flow and 'JJ' is relentlessly taunting the 18-year-old, who looks gassed out. The American lands a flurry of shots which are answered well by the Englishman. A hard body shot drops the American YouTuber, and he looks like he’s in pain.

Round 4:

The British boxer is taunting iShowSpeed gleefully, seemingly giving the American a chance to recover. 'Speed' attempts to strike KSI with a quick jab but gets hurt after the Brit returns fire. The SIDEMEN star pursues iShowSpeed relentlessly all over the ring before giving the American YouTuber a chance to breathe. He even offers to end the bout, but the YouTuber denies it. iShowSpeed rushes toward the rapper and throws a flurry of shots that barely hurt the Englishman. After a brief clinch, the 18-year-old amusingly tries to run away from KSI.

Round 5:

KSI sits down next to iShowSpeed, who looks like he’s out of the contest. The Englishman praises his younger opponent’s tenacity and taps out endearingly. The 18-year-old emotionally rejects KSI’s offer to end the bout and urges the Englishman to continue. 'JJ' exits the ring, and their sparring session ends.