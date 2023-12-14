KSI vs. IShowSpeed fight: Start time, walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The KSI vs. IShowspeed sparring match is set to take place on Friday, December 15. The event will take place in London and all the proceedings from the match will go to the Anthony Walker Foundation.

Many believe that the event, which will be livestreamed on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel, is being held on Friday in order to detract the public from watching Jake Paul's fight as 'The Problem Child is set to compete against Andre August on Friday.

The KSI vs. IShowSpeed event is expected to begin at 11 pm ET. This means that fans in the United Kingdom can watch the event early Friday morning at 4 am. Fans in India can witness the sparring match at 9:30 am on Friday. The timings for their walkouts are currently not clear.

A Twitter account named @HappyPunch recently released a snippet of IShowSpeed's livestream where the content creator contemplated pulling out of the fight. The 18-year-old then clarified that he intended on facing KSI in the sparring match:

"I'm about to back out, bro. I'm sorry. I'm not doing this anymore...I don't think I should do the fight anymore for my own safety. I haven't booked a flight, so let's just cancel for right now...Y'all thought I was really about to back out? I'm beating his a**."

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on KSI vs. IShowSpeed

Jake Paul does not appear to be worried about the timing of the KSI vs. IShowSpeed sparring match coinciding with his own fight against Andre August on Friday.

'The Problem Child' recently sat down for an interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN. During his time there, Paul shared that KSI and IShowSpeed's attempt to take away viewership from his fight had turned out in his favor as more people got interested in Paul vs. August:

"I feel like the whole entire thing has backfired, because it's just brought more conversation to my fight. People have two screens, you know. They can watch two things at once. A 30-year-old guy is just out there with me on his mind all the time, trying to take things away from me, or mess up my business. It's funny that I live rent free in this kid's head."

