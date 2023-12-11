Where to watch KSI vs. IShowSpeed sparring match? Live TV and streaming details

KSI vs. IShowSpeed streaming information can be found below.

'The Nightmare' has been out of the ring since his unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury in October. That defeat was close, and the British boxer later attempted to appeal the result to the PBA. As of now, that appeal is still ongoing.

Nonetheless, the YouTuber is already planning a return to the ring, but not for a sanctioned fight. Instead, he will face popular streamer IShowSpeed in a sparring match this Friday. The 18-year-old streamer has never fought before but has shared training footage on social media.

Furthermore, this is far from the first time that these two have teased a potential fight. With that in mind, Saturday's sparring match should be a fun one. They'll likely put on a good show, as they attempt to steal Jake Paul's shine.

'The Problem Child' is currently slated to face Andre August this Friday night. That bout will air on DAZN, but in stark contrast to Paul's past, won't air on pay-per-view. The British boxer decided to one-up him.

KSI vs. IShowSpeed will stream on YouTube, for free on the Brit's channel. The event is slated to start at 11 PM ET, which would be 4 AM in the U.K.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI vs. IShowSpeed's streaming event

Jake Paul isn't worried about KSI vs. IShowSpeed happening this Friday.

'The Nightmare' and his opponent have been upfront about the fact that this fight is happening largely at the expense of 'The Problem Child'. It's no surprise given Paul's long feud with the British boxer.

The sparring session is being streamed largely to take viewers away from Paul's fight with Andre August. However, some good will come of the event, with proceeds going to the Anthony Walker Foundation.

However, Jake Paul isn't worried about the sparring session. In a recent interview with ESPN, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that fans could watch both KSI vs. IShowSpeed and his fight this weekend.

Speaking in the interview, 'The Problem Child' stated:

"I feel like the whole entire thing has backfired, because it's just brought more conversation to my fight. People have two screens, you know. They can watch two things at once. A 30-year-old guy is just out there with me on his mind all the time, trying to take things away from me, or mess up my business. It's funny that I live rent free in this kid's head."

Expand Tweet