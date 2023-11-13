KSI vs. Tommy Fury forces Misfits Boxing to overhaul judging system to "obliterate any and all corruption"

Misfits Boxing has taken quick action after the KSI vs. Tommy Fury decision controversy.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' faced off last month in a high-profile DAZN pay-per-view main event. The fight itself was the biggest of the YouTuber's career thus far, and Fury entered the matchup hot off a win over Jake Paul in February.

Ultimately, the two men didn't exactly have the most exciting bout last month in Manchester. The YouTuber came out firing early but instead found himself in the clinch early and often. In fact, most of the fight itself was spent exclusively in the clinch, with both men not doing much for the last few rounds.

Ultimately, Tommy Fury scored a unanimous decision win on fight night. However, that decision was controversial, as were many others on the undercard. The night has seemingly led to Misfits Boxing having a major overhaul in terms of judging.

In a recent interview with Fred Beck, Mams Taylor revealed:

“It will be very, very rare you see a wrong decision. It's going to include judges, supervisors, instant replay, and a jury. At the end of every round, the corners will be given the scorecards. The criteria for judging will be laid out… We're here to revolutionize and we're going to obliterate any and all corruption in the sport.”

See his comments in the video below (28:00)

Has Misfits Boxing overturned KSI vs. Tommy Fury?

Misfits Boxing and the PBA are reportedly still reviewing the KSI vs. Tommy Fury scorecards.

'The Nightmare' was quite frustrated following the controversial decision loss last month. Following the contest, the YouTuber stated that he was robbed and that he planned to file an appeal with the Professional Boxing Association.

The sanctioning body received many appeals from fighters all over the event. Names such as Chase Demoor, Dillon Danis, and others filed appeals for losses that they suffered on fight night. As of now, the PBA hasn't gotten to all of those appeals.

Misfits Boxing and the PBA are yet to rule on KSI vs. Tommy Fury. However, there were reports online that the bout had been reversed from a majority decision to a unanimous decision, which was more of a clarification of the scorecards than anything else.

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates