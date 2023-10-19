How much did Tommy Fury make against KSI? Eddie Hearn lets slip the sum while calling 'TNT' a terrible boxer

Tommy Fury reportedly made upwards of £4million/£5million against KSI, according to Eddie Hearn.

'TNT' returned to the ring over the weekend against 'The Nightmare'. Back for the first time since a split decision win over Jake Paul in February, he entered his matchup against the YouTuber as a massive betting favorite.

However, he got much more than he expected on Saturday night in Manchester. The fight itself was a bit of an ugly one, as the two British boxers spent the last four rounds almost entirely in the clinch. While many believed the influencer deserved the nod, Fury retained his unbeaten record by unanimous decision.

While it was a big win for Tommy Fury, Eddie Hearn wasn't exactly impressed by it. During a recent interview with The Overlap, the Matchroom Boxing executive was asked about 'TNT'. There, he made it clear that he believes that Fury is terrible.

At the same time, he also revealed how much Fury made against KSI. In the interview, Hearn stated:

"Tommy is a professional boxer, but he's terrible. He's absolutely swam the channel. [But] he's gone from making £40,000/£50,000 per fight to making £4million/£5million to fight a YouTuber."

See his comments below (5:00);

Who will Tommy Fury fight next? 'TNT' calls out former UFC champion

If it's up to Tommy Fury, he won't be facing a YouTuber or influencer next.

Following the close decision win last weekend, 'TNT' was naturally asked about a rematch. Last Saturday night, Fury admitted that he wasn't very interested in boxing KSI again, as it was a terrible fight.

Instead, he admitted that he was open to boxing as a standard professional or one of the Paul brothers. While he's since opened the door a little bit to a rematch with 'The Nightmare', Fury seemingly has his eyes on Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' had his role in Saturday's event as well. McGregor helped train with Dillon Danis, who suffered a loss to Logan Paul in the co-main. Furthermore, he expressed interest in facing the winner of the main event.

Well, Tommy Fury is ready to take him up on that offer. Speaking with Fight Hub TV, the British boxer stated:

“I would love to share the ring with Conor McGregor, and if Conor wants it next, I’ll 100 percent share the ring with him. I’m a fan of Conor McGregor. I like him. He’s a good man who got me into UFC. If he wants to share the ring, my hand is there, the offer is there. I’ll have Conor next.”

See his comments below (1:30):