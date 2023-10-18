"He's a professional boxer, but he's terrible" - Eddie Hearn doesn't hold back on Tommy Fury

Eddie Hearn believes that Tommy Fury has proved that he's a professional boxer, but not a good one.

'TNT' returned to the ring against KSI over the weekend on DAZN pay-per-view. Heading into the bout, Fury was fresh off his win over Jake Paul in February. For his part, 'The Nightmare' last fought to a no-contest against Joe Fournier in May.

Entering the matchup, Fury was a massive favorite and was expected to easily dispatch the YouTuber. Instead, he got far more than he expected, ultimately going back and forth with him for six rounds. They reached the scorecards, with many believing that KSI deserved the nod.

Instead, Tommy Fury retained his undefeated record by unanimous decision. Following the bout, the YouTuber called for a rematch, but 'TNT' stated that he had no interest. He would rather face one of the Paul brothers or return to the world of professional boxing.

If he chooses the latter, Eddie Hearn doesn't think it'll go well for him. Speaking to The Overlap, the Matchroom Boxing executive didn't hold back. When asked about Fury, Hearn responded that he's a terrible boxer, but at least he's getting paid well.

He stated:

“He is a professional boxer, but he's terrible... He's gone from making £40,000/£50,000 per fight to making £4million/£5million to fight a YouTuber.”

Tommy Fury discusses potential KSI rematch

It seems that Tommy Fury might've heard the pleas from Eddie Hearn and others.

Immediately following the fight on Saturday night, 'TNT' made it clear that he was done with Misfits Boxing. Well, he wasn't entirely interested in leaving the influencer space, but it was clear that he had no interest in facing 'The Nightmare'.

Furthermore, given the lack of a rematch clause between the two boxers, Fury had no contractual reason to give KSI one. Despite those comments on fight night, it seems that the British boxer has opened the door a little bit.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Tommy Fury was asked about the rematch. There, he admitted that the fight wasn't good, and he didn't want to box KSI, but things might change. He stated:

“I don't know, we’re gonna see. But that was a horrible fight to be a part of. He didn’t wanna fight, he didn’t want to stand there and give the fans a good fight. He just wanted to make it awkward, look horrible and run around the ring for six rounds. It's very irritating for someone like me who wanted to get in there and have a proper fight.”

See his comments below (3:20):