"He just wanted to make it awkward" - Tommy Fury answers whether he will give KSI a rematch 

Tommy Fury recently opened up on the prospects of a potential rematch with KSI. The duo competed in a professional boxing match at the Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event this past weekend.

The event was a commercial success but the fight turned out to be a disaster, with a host of fans and pundits bemoaning the excessive clinching and clear lack of aggression from both men.

Fury won the contest on the judges’ scorecards, but KSI has contested the outcome of this fight. In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Fury was asked if he would rule out a rematch with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The 24-year-old expressed his disappointment in the manner in which the first fight played out and explained:

“I don't know, we’re gonna see. Because that was a horrible fight to be a part of. He didn’t wanna fight, he didn’t want to stand there and give the fans a good fight. He just wanted to make it awkward, look horrible and run around the ring for six rounds. It's very irritating for someone like me who wanted to get in there and have a proper fight. So I'm not sure. We''ll assess waht's next and we'll go from there.”

Catch the full interview below:

The combat sports community unanimously criticized the lackluster Fury vs. KSI showdown. At the moment, it is difficult to imagine that a rematch could be a commercial success.

Tommy Fury wants to fight Conor McGregor next

Crossover fights are not a new phenomenon. However, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor popularized it in recent times when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. ‘The Notorious’ also expressed his interest in fighting the winner of Tommy Fury vs. KSI a few weeks ago.

Following his win over KSI on October 14, Tommy Fury sat down with Boxing Social for an interview and said that he would be happy to share the ring with McGregor. Fury said:

“We’re going to get around the table and we’ll see what’s there but like I said before, Conor McGregor said that he wants the winner of this fight and if Conor wants to share the ring, I’m happy. I’m open to it any time, any place, whatever weight he wants, I’m interested because it will be an honor to share the ring with him. I think it would be a great build-up, especially with my dad involved and it would be a great fight.”

Conor McGregor’s UFC return is long overdue and the 35-year-old is likely to grace the octagon in early 2024. It will be interesting to see if the fight against Tommy Fury interests him.

See the full interview below: