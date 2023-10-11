"Surprise surprise mtfk the king is back" - Conor McGregor is back in the USADA pool, per his Twitter, fans excited

After a long back-and-forth, Conor McGregor has finally re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool ahead of his highly anticipated octagon return. Fans have been waiting for the Irishman's comeback ever since the injury he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier left him sidelined for two years.

Earlier this year, the UFC announced that 'The Notorious' would be welcomed back into the fold by Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, there was no official fight date given, and hurdles with USADA, along with his celebrity lifestyle, caused fans to wonder if he would ever fight again.

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweet

However, six days ago, McGregor stunned the MMA world by revealing that he had submitted the necessary paperwork to re-enter the USADA testing pool. Now, McGregor has taken to X/Twitter to confirm that he is back in the pool, sharing a screenshot of a message from USADA.

The announcement led to a wave of excitement from fans on X/Twitter. One fan quoted one of Conor McGregor's most famous sayings:

"Surprise surprise mtfk the king is back"

Meanwhile, another fan echoed a rumor perpetuated by Chandler about McGregor returning for UFC 300:

"UFC 300 it is"

Another fan expressed his desire to see McGregor's return fight take place at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas:

"At the sphere too!!! Hopefully!!"

The excitement was shared by another fan, who is eager to see McGregor's walkout upon his return:

"Looking forward to your next walk into the arena."

The fan reaction collage can be seen below:

Fan reactions