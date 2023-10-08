Is Conor McGregor back in USADA pool? Dana White confirms status of UFC return

MMA fans have long been awaiting Irish superstar Conor McGregor's return to the UFC octagon and it seems like there might be some progress happening in that regard.

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared details about McGregor's status in relation to the USADA pool.

White said that although 'The Notorious' had not officially re-entered the USADA pool, the Irishman had submitted all the necessary paperwork and could be officially re-enrolled soon, possibly as early as Monday.

"He's not officially in the USADA pool. He has submitted the paperwork. Probably by Monday, he will be submitted. Again, don't hold me to that but the paperwork is submitted."

Dana White was then asked about the possible timeline for Conor McGregor's comeback. The UFC CEO replied by saying that the UFC currently did not have anything planned with the Irishman and they were yet to finalize the date of his return.

"I literally have nothing planned with Conor McGregor right now. The paperwork is being submitted, we'll play it by ear, see how things work out. There's still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go and we'll decide where he's gonna land."

