"Tell Conor McGregor to call us" - Tommy Fury's father John Fury initiates a massive next fight for son after KSI win

If it were up to John Fury, Tommy Fury vs. Conor McGregor would be next.

'TNT' returned to the ring over the weekend in Manchester against KSI. The two stars headlined Misfits Boxing 10 on DAZN pay-per-view, and the event was a massive success. In terms of the main event, there wasn't a whole lot of action.

However, fans were shocked to see 'The Nightmare' compete with Fury. Fresh off his win over Jake Paul in February, the former Love Island star entered the matchup a massive favorite. Still, despite YouTube's success and own pleas, Fury won by unanimous decision.

Post-fight, Tommy Fury stated that he had no intention of facing KSI again. With that in mind, the cruiserweight prospect is open for business and open to facing anybody. As his father, John, stated in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he could fight Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' previously showed interest in facing KSI, but Fury wouldn't mind getting in on the action. The high-profile trainer also stated that Floyd Mayweather could face his son next, stating in the interview:

"Conor McGregor can have whatever he wants if the business is right. Tell Conor McGregor to call us! Call us if he wants it. Have Floyd Mayweather call us! Whoever wants it, can have it."

See his comments in the video below (0:30)

Tommy Fury takes U-turn on potential KSI rematch

Tommy Fury has doubled back on his previous comments about a rematch with KSI.

Immediately following his controversial decision win over 'The Nightmare', 'TNT' was asked about a potential rematch. There, Fury stated that he had no interest and would much rather box Logan or Jake Paul.

However, on Good Morning Britain earlier today, the British boxer took a bit of a step back. In the interview, he was asked about a rematch with KSI once again, and this time was much more open.

However, Tommy Fury is still non-committal to the idea, mainly due to the poor quality of the first fight. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he stated:

“I don't know, we’re gonna see. But that was a horrible fight to be a part of. He didn’t wanna fight, he didn’t want to stand there and give the fans a good fight. He just wanted to make it awkward, look horrible and run around the ring for six rounds. It's very irritating for someone like me who wanted to get in there and have a proper fight.”

See his comments below (3:20):