KSI vs. Tommy Fury price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury cost will depend on where fans are watching around the globe.

This Saturday night in Manchester, two of the largest British boxers will clash. 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' will headline a wild Misfits Boxing pay-per-view event. The card features a stacked cast, including the return of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

There are also four title bouts, a tag team boxing match, and much much more slated for Saturday. However, fans should be aware that this card will cost more than the YouTuber's previous offerings. In previous fights with Logan Paul and others, the events ranged between $10 and $20.

However, that is not the case for KSI vs. Tommy Fury. The event will cost $54.99 in America, but will only cost £19.99 in the U.K. It's also worth noting that fans will need to pay for a monthly, or yearly DAZN subscription in order to watch the event as well.

That being said, as 'The Nightmare' has noted on X, the event is still cheaper than many other cards. Obviously, Canelo Alvarez's return against Jermell Charlo cost $84.99 over in the States. Although, that was a historic fight between two champions.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury cost: Who is set for the undercard?

The higher KSI vs. Tommy Fury cost is there for a reason.

Obviously, the main event between 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' is the main attraction. Both men enter the fight undefeated, and some of the largest stars in boxing today. They will clash in a six-round main event, in a fight that Fury is widely expected to win.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see the return of Logan Paul. 'The Maverick' hasn't fought since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, and will now face Dillon Danis. Like Paul, 'El Jefe' hasn't fought in quite some time, last appearing in Bellator in 2019.

However, there's a lot more on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury undercard that fans can look forward to. Also set for the event is the return of Salt Papi, as he faces Slim Albaher. However, there's also a pair of grudge matches, as Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace will settle their feud, as will Deen The Great and Walid Sharks.

All in all, the Misfits Boxing card promises to be an exciting one. While the main event has a lot of attention, the all-around card is stellar.