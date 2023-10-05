What happened between Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace? Table-slamming beef between the OnlyF*ns boxers explained

Unfortunately for a lot of fans, Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace never happened.

The 23-year-old is one of the more colorful characters to come out of Misfits Boxing. However, earlier this summer, Wett came forward and bashed KSI and a few others for not booking a fight between herself and Grace.

The two had promoted a possible bout between one another. In fact, the two even got into a scuffle at a Misfits Boxing ceremonial weigh-in earlier this month. As a result, Wett decided to book a fight with Grace and self-promote the contest.

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace was slated for July 29 and would broadcast on her YouTube channel. During fight week, it was clear that the whole operation was defintely not as secure as Misfits. At the weigh-ins, the two got into a shoving match.

Expand Tweet

However, that shoving match was nothing compared to fight day. During a pre-fight interview conducted by Wade Plemons and others, Wett and Grace got into a fight. As a result, the two went through a table, and the fight was canceled.

Many fans speculated that the bout was never going to happen, and the table spot was planned. However, that was never confirmed by Wett, or Grace following the incident.

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace: Will the fight be re-booked?

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace is currently set for 'The Prime Card' later this month.

The event is currently set to go down on October 14 from the U.K. The name is inspired by KSI and Logan Paul's hydration drink, with the two men returning on the same night. In the main event, 'The Nightmare' will face Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, 'The Maverick' will return in the co-main event to face Dillon Danis. However, the entire card itself is stacked. It features the return of names such as Salt Papi, and a high-profile rematch between Deen The Great and Walid Sharks.

Furthermore, the card also features Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace. Well, that's in case the two don't fall on any tables between now and fight night. As far as Grace goes, the boxing match will be the first of her career.

Meanwhile, the fight will be Astrid Wett's first since a majority decision victory in March. Already sitting at 2-0 in her professional boxing career thus far, she will look to add a third win to her record against Grace later this month.

Expand Tweet