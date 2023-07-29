“Her head smacked the floor” - Table ramming incident forces controversial cancellation of Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace boxing match, fans react

Earlier today, fans were disappointed to see Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace cancelled.

The Misfits Boxing flyweight champion has notably feuded with the company over the last few months. Earlier this month, she announced her plans to hold her own event, under a self-promoter banner. Quickly, she settled on Alexia Grace as a potential opponent given their May brawl at a Misfits weigh-in.

Nonetheless, the social media star got a lot of attention for the event. While only a one-fight card, she signed names such as Wade Plemons of KingPyn for announcing duties. Earlier today, the two were supposed to box on Wett's YouTube channel for free.

However, Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace was sadly cancelled. After the former Misfits Boxing star slapped her opponent prior to the clash, she was then put through a table. Due to the altercation, she will be unable to compete later today.

That being said, fan reaction to the situation has been mixed. On social media, some have taken the time to mock the event, and also the cancelled fight. Others have shown concern for Wett's health, stating that she hit her head on the floor after going through the table.

However, the prevailing theory no matter what is that the events were scripted. Some believe the incident was just a set-up for a potential fight in Misfits later this year.

See fan reactions to the incident below:

Verlis @Verliswolf @HappyPunchPromo Guess what people can still get hurt in staged things. Her head smacked the floor and the guy at the end was sincere for help.

KSI Fandom @JJtheGoatKSIfan @HappyPunchPromo lets ban gracie for boxing. we have been hyped for weeks and she just ruined it

𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝑨𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒔 @NGBxTA @HappyPunchPromo Table spots have made their way to crossover boxing

Pєℓтѕмαη @Peltsman @HappyPunchPromo Lol looks so staged. That slap was a tap. The way she hesitated before rugby tackling her hahahahaha

Wayne @WayneAlt1 @HappyPunchPromo obviously a build up for misfits

Ty @tyoffficial @HappyPunchPromo Obviously a scripted buildup for a fight on the KSI vs Tommy undercard

🥊True Boxing Kings🥊 @TrueBoxingKings @HappyPunchPromo FAKE! Waste of everyones time. Not watching anymore of her fights.

KSI reacts to Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace cancellation

Misfits Boxing founder KSI has reacted to Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace.

To his credit, 'The Nightmare' has been quiet throughout the build of the fight. It makes sense, as he's now starting training camp for an October return. Last night on social media, he announced that he, alongside Logan Paul, would box on the same card later this year.

Nonetheless, KSI still had the time to watch Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace earlier today. On social media, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was posting about the event was it was going. Admittedly, the cruiserweight tuned into the fight out of curiosity.

At first, he was surprised by the amount of views that the contest was getting. However, that was all for not, as the fight was over before it could even get started. It's safe to say that 'The Nightmare' was as surprised about the situation as everyone was at home.