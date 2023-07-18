Tommy Fury has a deadline to sign KSI fight, says YouTuber's manager

Tommy Fury has until the end of the week to sign to fight KSI.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since his high-profile clash with Jake Paul in February. Despite entering the matchup as a heavy underdog, Fury wound up handing 'The Problem Child' his first career loss by split decision.

Following the defeat, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced his plans to activate their rematch clause. Ultimately, Paul decided to go in a different direction, instead opting to face Nate Diaz in August. Meanwhile, Fury too had to find a new opponent and began to target a different influencer.

That influencer is KSI, who went face-to-face with Tommy Fury after a fight against Joe Fournier in May. The two had a heated face-off, and within weeks, the two confirmed that they were in talks for a Fall clash. For a while, seems appeared to be going smoothly.

Suddenly earlier this summer, the fight appeared to off over weight complaints. While Kalle Sauerland of Misfits Boxing later said that issue got straightened out, the fight still might not happen. KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, gave an update on a recent interview with SunSport.

There, he stated:

“Whether it’s on or off, we should know some time this week. I’m just going to let you know, this week is going to be an interesting week. There’s always a threat it's not a done deal until you have the signed contracts, there’s always a threat after you have the signed contracts."

John Fury details Tommy Fury split from Frank Warren

John Fury has sounded off on Tommy Fury's split from Frank Warren.

'TNT' defeated Jake Paul earlier this year in February. As it turns out, that was Fury's last fight with Frank Warren, as his father John, has recently revealed. Furthermore, don't expect him to re-sign, despite the two being together for the Brit's entire career.

In a recent interview with Express Sport, the coach revealed that Tommy Fury left Queensbury for a very simple reason: The Fury's don't need them. The Fury clan has no beef with Frank Warren, as evidenced by Tyson Fury's partnership with him.

However, don't expect 'TNT' to be working with the veteran promoter for any future fights. In the interview, John Fury stated:

"[We broke away] because we don't need them. Why pay people who are doing nothing for you. Frank Warren did nothing for Tommy, did he? Late on, he couldn't get him a fight. And he said to me that I can't do much, so I said, okay, then, no problem. I'm just cutting out people getting money for nothing."