Is KSI vs. Tommy Fury back on? Kalle Sauerland provides update

KSI vs. Tommy Fury isn't official, but it appears to be trending that way as of now.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' have been in talks for the last month. In May, the YouTuber-turned-boxer returned to the ring for a controversial knockout win over Joe Fournier. The result was later overturned to a no-contest, as he landed an elbow in the final stoppage sequence.

Following the knockout, the star had a face-off with Fury in the middle of the ring. At first, talks between the two sides appeared to be going well. Late last month, Fury himself stated that the bout was almost finalized and that he was excited to fight the YouTuber.

Sadly, everything fell apart this week. In a YouTube video, KSI slammed Tommy Fury for allegedly demanding the fight take place at 185 pounds. For his part, the British boxer didn't deny the allegation, later stating it had to be that weight, or he would just fight Jake Paul in October.

While many fans were disappointed by that news, it seems the weight situation has been figured out. On Twitter, Kalle Sauerland, who helps run Misfits Boxing alongside the YouTuber, revealed that the weight has been agreed upon. As of now, the fight isn't official, but it seems to be heading that way.

Frank Warren reveals Tommy Fury is free agent ahead of KSI fight

One thing is for sure, all of this drama between KSI and Tommy Fury has nothing to do with Frank Warren.

For the majority of his boxing career, ''TNT' has been represented by the veteran promoter. Warren also promotes the cruiserweight prospect's brother, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

While he has a great relationship with 'The Gypsy King', his relationship with Tommy Fury is much more different. The Geordie Shore star has had a rocky start to his career, although he did score a high-profile win over Jake Paul earlier this year.

In an interview with BT Sport, Frank Warren was asked about talks between the two sides. There, the longtime promoter revealed that not only did he have nothing to do with KSI vs. Tommy Fury, but he's no longer working with the latter at all.

In the interview, he stated:

"We're not involved in that. We're not involved. We had our last fight with him, which was the last one. We had a good relationship but we're doing our thing and he's doing his thing and I wish him all the best because he's a lovely fella."

