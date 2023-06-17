Is KSI vs. Tommy Fury still happening? 'The Nightmare' gives massive update

KSI vs. Tommy Fury is nearly finalized according to 'The Nightmare'.

In May, the British YouTuber returned to the ring against Joe Fournier. Prior to the bout, he stated his goal was to eventually beat 'TNT'. For his part, Fury had been out of the ring since an upset decision win over Jake Paul in February and has shown an interest in YouTube boxing.

In the Misfits Boxing pay-per-view main event last month, KSI scored a second-round knockout win. Granted, the result was later overturned, as it was seen that Fournier was actually finished by an illegal elbow. That week, the fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Nonetheless, KSI and Tommy Fury had a face-off in the ring following the main event. Over a month later, both men have been quiet about the potential bout, with Jake Paul later stating that the bout wouldn't happen. However, that's not the case.

In an interview published on Misfits Boxing's YouTube channel, the YouTuber revealed:

"We're just waiting on Tommy essentially. We've just got to do a few things here and there to make sure it's all perfect. But, it's very very close. I'm working on training for that fight, that's what I want. Because I know as soon as I beat Tommy Fury, Jake Paul's whole career, his whole legacy is in the bin. I'll be laughing all the way to the bank and back."

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: 'TNT' plans to end YouTube Boxing

Ahead of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, the latter is ready to put an end to YouTube boxing.

While it's easy to forget, but 'TNT' is a legitimate boxer. While he doesn't compare to Tyson Fury or other members of his family, he's still been training for years, which shows.

It especially showed in his February return against 'The Problem Child'. There, Fury easily outboxed Paul, save for a flash knockdown in the final round. With one win over a YouTube down, he's now eyeing another.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Tommy Fury discussed his impending return against KSI. There, he confirmed that talks are ongoing, and also discussed his plans to put an end to influencer boxing.

In the interview, Fury stated:

"Everyone already kind of knows what's next for me. It's been teased for a minute, hopefully, we get this KSI fight for the line. I'll knock another YouTuber, that's my plan this year. I want to end YouTube Boxing within 12 months."

