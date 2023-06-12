Is boxing the next step for Zlatan Ibrahimovic? KSI welcomes retired soccer legend to his promotion

KSI is down to welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Misfits Boxing ring.

The upstart boxing promotion began last year, allowing influencers to fight it out on DAZN. To their credit, they've attracted a lot of stars to the company beyond just 'The Nightmare' who founded it.

Instead, the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Greg Hardy, and more have competed in the promotion. Furthermore, they're also in talks with names such as former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou. While they might not sign 'The Predator', Misfits Boxing is seemingly here to stay.

KSI would also like to make another big free agent signing, and it's a soccer legend. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been on the soccer field for most of his life, retiring once in 2016, before resuming his career. However, earlier this month, he retired once again, at 41 years old.

That being said, if he's looking for a new sport to compete in, the YouTuber has a place for him. In a recent interview with Misfits Boxing, KSI stated:

“I would love for that to happen. That would be incredible. I've seen him on the bag, he looks like he can bang, let's go, get in the ring. Get in the squared circle."

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing



wants it to happen. Who would you want to see him fight? 🤔 @Ibra_official on Misfits… @KSI wants it to happen. Who would you want to see him fight? 🤔 👀 @Ibra_official on Misfits…@KSI wants it to happen. Who would you want to see him fight? 🤔 https://t.co/u3lVjdwIL4

Has Zlatan Ibrahimovic boxed in the past?

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic is no Mike Tyson or even close, but yes, he actively trains in the sport of boxing.

While he's known for his days on the pitch, it's not all that uncommon for athletes to train in other sports in the meantime. For Ibrahimovic, that has been the case for a while, as fans have seen videos of him training and hitting the bag for years.

However, over the last year, there's been more and more rumors that he might, one day, step into the ring. His retirement from soccer has naturally led to those reports popping up again, with KSI even offering to let him fight in Misfits Boxing.

That being said, the rumors didn't came out of nowhere. In December, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to Instagram to show himself in absolutely shredded shape, while also in a boxing gym. He was praised by names such as Paulo Costa and Roy Jones Jr. in the comment section.

The soccer legend is far from his possible boxing debut, and he hasn't even signed to fight at all. That being said, don't be surprised if he steps into the ring at some point in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes