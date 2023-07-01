"Fine by me" - Tommy Fury fires back at KSI after issuing contract ultimatum

Tommy Fury is fine if he fights Jake Paul instead of KSI next.

'TNT' has been out of action since his February clash with 'The Problem Child', While Fury entered the contest an underdog, he instead handed the YouTuber the first loss of his career by decision. Following the defeat, Paul called for an instant rematch.

However, he instead shifted his focus, booking an August clash with Nate Diaz. As a result, Fury had to do the same and quickly found a new foe in KSI. 'The Nightmare' entered his May return against Joe Fournier, confident that he could hand 'TNT' his first loss.

Following his fight with 'The Badass Billionaire' earlier this year, the YouTuber had a face-off with Tommy Fury. The two gave fans a tease that they would fight soon, and to their credit, they quickly entered talks. As recently as last week, they confirmed that they were nearing a deal.

Sadly, the contest is now in danger. Yesterday, KSI released a video giving Fury an ultimatum, to sign the contract by Monday if he wants to fight. In response, 'TNT' released a video earlier today, in which he stated:

"Just a couple of things to clear up. KSI has just now agreed to do drug testing for this fight, took his time on that one, and now he's complaining about the weight. This fight is at 185, take it or leave it... Get some more food down you, and you'll get there."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury responds to KSI and Jake Paul as he tells KSI: “This fight’s at 185lbs, take it or leave it.”



In the uploaded video, Tommy Fury also responded to Jake Paul.

While 'The Problem Child' is currently slated to face Nate Diaz in August, he's also been involved in this situation. Over the last few months, Paul has teased that if KSI can't fight Fury for any reason, he will again.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it. I’ve asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it.

Last night, after 'The Nightmare' released a video telling 'TNT' to sign by Monday, Paul inserted himself in the situation. On social media, the YouTuber-turned-boxer offered to fight Diaz in August, and Fury in October.

Here's what Tommy Fury said on the rematch with Jake Paul, if KSI fight falls through.

"If you just don't want to fight, I know someone who will fight. Someone who's ready to fight, and will get to 185. Jake Paul, if you want to run it back, let's do it. Fine by me, I'll knock you spark out this time."

