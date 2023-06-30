Jake Paul calls out Tommy Fury for a 10-round rematch in October

It doesn't appear as though Jake Paul is looking to settle with his lone career loss to Tommy Fury, and plans to seek retribution later this year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Twitter and already set the stage for his next opponent following his bout with Nate Diaz on August 5. He's not expecting to have a lengthy layoff as he issued a challenge for Fury to meet him in the ring in October:

"I’ve asked my team to send tommy fury the contract for rematch as early as October. Need to handle business on August 5 and then we run it." [@jakepaul - Twitter]

'The Problem Child' could be taking a risk as it appears as though he's expecting to earn a decisive win over Diaz and then immediately jump into a training camp for a rematch with 'TNT'. He then added stipulations to the fight with regards to the contested weight and duration, writing:

"185 pounds. 10 rounds. Simple." [@jakepaul - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether Tommy Fury accepts 'The Problem Child's challenge for October. The rematch taking place in October might depend on whether the YouTuber-turned-boxer can get out of his bout with the former TUF winner unscathed.

Jake Paul accepts Nate Diaz's request to make their bout 10-rounds

There was recently an approval for a change in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout as it has now been changed from being an 8-round bout to a 10-round bout.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to make it official as he accepted Diaz's challenge for two additional rounds. He mentioned that he isn't bothered that the oddsmakers believe the Stockton native will have an advantage should the fight make it to the later rounds and that the commission approved the change.

He wrote:

"10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate. I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f*ck. I’m all in."

