Tommy Fury cuts ties with Frank Warren, John Fury to take over business - "Why pay men not doing nothing for you?"

John Fury has explained why Tommy Fury has cut ties with Frank Warren.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since his clash with Jake Paul in February. On the third time that the two have been scheduled, Fury picked up the victory. Using his longer reach and superior boxing skills, he outboxed the YouTuber en route to a decision victory.

Following the victory, there was brief talk of a potential rematch. Instead, Paul decided to face former UFC star Nate Diaz, with their clash booked for August. As a result, Fury began targeting a fight with yet another YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

'The Nightmare' is currently in talks with Tommy Fury for a fight later this year. However, if the bout gets finalized, it'll have nothing to do with Frank Warren. After his win over Jake Paul, Tommy Fury parted ways with the veteran promoter and decided to have his father guide him.

In an interview with Express Sport, John Fury explained the move. There, the coach stated:

"[We broke away] because we don't need them. Why pay people who are doing nothing for you. Frank Warren did nothing for Tommy, did he? Late on, he couldn't get him a fight. And he said to me that I can't do much, so I said, okay, then, no problem. I'm just cutting out people getting money for nothing.

"Because that's what they was doing. They were getting money for nothing. We don't need them. I can do the business. Me and Robert, our lawyer, we don't need people like him [Frank]. Why pay men not doing nothing for you?"

Tommy Fury trains with Tyson ahead of return

The Fury brothers are putting in work ahead of their returns.

Obviously, Tommy Fury is yet to book his return to the ring. Coming off a split-decision win over Jake Paul in February, he's now targeting a clash with KSI later this year.

As of now, the fight is yet to be made official. Although, in recent weeks, both men have shown positive signs that the contest could be finalized. However, 'The Problem Child' has already offered to replace KSI if need be.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury also booked his return earlier this month. 'The Gypsy King' is now slated to face Francis Ngannou in October in Saudi Arabia. While his WBC title isn't on the line, it'll be the first time the lineal UFC heavyweight champion faces boxing's lineal titleholder.

With that in mind, the two brothers are getting work. On social media, the Fury brothers recently released a video of themselves sparring.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @FurocityEnergy] Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury doing some body sparring together in the gym today…