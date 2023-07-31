Elle Brooke gives cheeky 7-word reaction to Alexia Grace slammimg Astrid Wett through a table WWE-style

Elle Brooke has reacted to Astrid Wett's table video over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Misfits Boxing flyweight champion decided to face Alexia Grace. The difference was that this was an entirely self-promoted event by Wett, signing on-air talent such as Wade Plemons for the event.

While the event caught the eye of KSI and more, the fight itself didn't go off without a hitch. Actually, the contest didn't even happen at all. The fight, which was supposed to have in an empty gym and streamed on YouTube, was canceled due to injury.

Their fight is now canceled Astrid Wett slammed through a table in altercation with Alexia GraceTheir fight is now canceled pic.twitter.com/870MqgOYr6

Prior to the fight, Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace faced off ringside. One slap was exchanged and the former went through a table. Many took the time to mock the canceled fight and accuse the two of scripting the events.

Others showed concern for the flyweight, who hit her head on the floor. Nonetheless, Elle Brooke responded to the situation on social media. The social media star has repeatedly been linked to a potential clash with Wett, but the bout hasn't come to fruition.

Nonetheless, the OnlyF*ns star released a post joking about Wett's neck strength for the event. It's safe to say that Brooke doesn't believe she would make the same mistake.

Elle Brooke @ellebrookeuk She should have trained neck more smh

Elle Brooke discusses future clash with Astrid Wett

Elle Brooke's reaction to Astrid Wett's table video isn't surprising.

Earlier this month, Wett announced her plans to leave Misfits Boxing due to frustrations with matchmaking. At the time, she said they wouldn't book her fight with Alexia Grace, which triggered the one-off self-promoted bout.

However, it wasn't the first time that matchmaking was discussed in a negative light. Since Misfits Boxing started last year, there's been talk of a potential fight between Brooke and Wett.

The two have been waiting so long Elle Brooke has compared her saga with Astrid Wett to KSI's with Jake Paul. In a recent interview with TalkSport, she discussed her future and the potential fight.

Brooke labeled Wett as her number one target in boxing above all else:

"Astrid Wett is obviously the big one. That would be my Jake Paul to KSI. KSI said he’d retire once he’d fought Jake Paul but, obviously, I’m not going to retire after I’ve beat Astrid. I think Astrid is always going to be our main target."