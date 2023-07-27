Daniella Hemsley of viral post-win flashing fame hails Elle Brooke as her 'biggest inspiration' 

Daniella Hemsley has credited Elle Brooke as her inspiration after her famous stunt.

Earlier this month at KingPyn: High Stakes, the British star made her return. Earlier this year, she suffered a dominant loss at the hands of Jully Poca, sending her to the loser's bracket. However, Hemsley still swung for the fences in her return in Ireland.

In the bout against Aleksandra Daniel, the British boxer scored a unanimous decision win. The victory was the first of Hemsley's career, and she celebrated like it. Following the win, the social media star flashed the fans at home, and in the arena.

Dexerto @Dexerto



“I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?” Influencer boxer Daniella Hemsley talking about her x-rated celebration at the weekend“I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/txEahI4MZ1 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/txEahI4MZ1

The clip of the scene quickly went viral, with some slamming Daniella Hemsley. Others, meanwhile, thought the incident was nothing more than a harmless stunt. Regardless of one's feelings about it, seems that they have Elle Brooke to blame.

Well, not exactly. In a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Hemsley stated that her fellow influencer boxer heavily inspired her. However, she would also like to box Brooke, whom she believes is the best. She admitted:

"Also [I would like to fight] Elle Brooke as well. Like even though she lost her fight, I think, she's probably my biggest inspiration in YouTube boxing. She's so passionate about it, I do think she is still the best."

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



🥊 Daniella Hemsley has named her dream opponent wishlist



youtu.be/enp1deXYbhE



#boxing | #sport pic.twitter.com/zrRwBlTNni 🗣️ "I'd love to fight Jully Poca again and hopefully beat her this time."🥊 Daniella Hemsley has named her dream opponent wishlist

Is Daniella Hemsley banned from boxing?

Daniella Hemsley might be interested in a boxing match with Elle Brooke, but it'll take time.

At KingPyn: High Stakes earlier this month, the two both suffered losses, but in different ways. For her part, Brooke suffered a loss to July Poca by a lopsided unanimous decision on the main card.

Meanwhile, while Hemsley celebrated a win earlier this month, it wasn't for long. The following day after the event, KingPyn released a statement apologizing for the actions, and what fans saw during the card.

Furthermore, the press release added that Daniella Hemsley is no longer with KingPyn. While this doesn't mean that she can't sign with Misfits Boxing, they too, are broadcast on DAZN. That could be a potential hurdle if she would look to sign with KSI's company.

Nonetheless, that contest earlier this month was an exhibition one. With that being the case, nobody could really suspend, or ban Hemsley from future fights, as headlines proclaimed. However, it will be tough for her to book a return to the boxing ring moving forward.