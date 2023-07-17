OnlyF*ns star Elle Brooke refuses to box sister Emily; career takes surprising turn after loss

Elle Brooke has decided to not box her sister Emily after her surprising loss over the weekend.

The OnlyF*ns star returned to the ring over the weekend at KingPyn: High Stakes. There, Brooke returned for the semifinals of the women's influencer boxing tournament. Earlier this year, she scored a unanimous decision win over Aleksandra Daniel to move to the second round.

It's worth noting that Brooke's sister, Emily was also on the opposite side of the bracket. She also scored a decision win earlier this year to move to the second round of the tournament. Sadly for the Brooke sisters, they were dominated on Saturday.

First, Elle Brooke was battered by Jully Poca en route to a lopsided unanimous decision defeat. Later in the night, Emily Brooke was dominated by 6ar6ie6, also losing by a decision. While the two lost, they were initially expected to fight in a potential loser's bracket matchup.

KINGPYN BOXING @kingpynboxing



def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,49-46)



SF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up | Partnered with #Kingpyn Official Decision: @bar6ie6 def. Emily Brooke via unanimous decision (50-45,50-45,49-46) #Kingpyn SF | LIVE NOW | Live on DAZN. Click the link in our bio to sign up| Partnered with @pixbet

However, that fight won't be happening. The OnlyF*ns star released a statement to social media, revealing that she won't be fighting her sister Emily. While Elle was initially willing to box her sister with $1 million on the line, fighting for nothing is much different.

Furthermore, she also plans to take some time off. Just one loss into her boxing career, it seems that Brooke is taking some time to think about her future. Also, she plans to return to her original weight class. It's worth noting that both Brooke sisters were both massively outsized in their losses.

Elle Brooke @ellebrookeuk



I plan to take some time away from the gym, focus on creating content and travelling for a while, then come back when there is a fight that makes sense.



Plus I need to get back down to my natural weight I am not fighting my sister @emilybrookeuk in a losers bracket.I plan to take some time away from the gym, focus on creating content and travelling for a while, then come back when there is a fight that makes sense.Plus I need to get back down to my natural weight

Elle Brooke releases post-fight statement after loss

Along with Elle Brooke's statement about fighting her sister, she also one about her loss.

Heading into Saturday night's clash, the OnlyF*ns star was seen as one of the favorites to win the whole tournament. While Brooke was coming up in weight, she had dominated all of her bouts leading into her return with Jully Poca.

Sadly for Brooke, the Brazilian dominated on Saturday. Ultimately, Poca handed Brooke the first loss of her career by unanimous decision. Now, we've learned that the defeat has made the OnlyF*ns star take some time off and re-evaluate her career.

Nonetheless, Elle Brooke released a gracious post-fight statement after her loss. On Twitter, the influencer boxer paid respect to Poca, praising her for the victory. Furthermore, Brooke added that the Brazilian and her team came to her locker room post-fight to check that she was okay.

Elle Brooke @ellebrookeuk



What an incredible woman you are. Strong, powerful and tough as nails!



Jully and her team went to the effort of coming into my dressing room straight after the fight to check I was ok. She didn’t have to do that and it meant a lot 🫶🏻 Huge congratulations to @jullypocah What an incredible woman you are. Strong, powerful and tough as nails!Jully and her team went to the effort of coming into my dressing room straight after the fight to check I was ok. She didn’t have to do that and it meant a lot 🫶🏻