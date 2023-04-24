OnlyF*ns boxer may have to box her own sister in Kingpyn High Stakes tournament final

Two sister boxers, Elle Brooke and Emily Brooke are on track to fight after this weekend's Kingypn High Stakes event.

The promotion, which was formed last year as a competitor to Misfits Boxing, had one of its first events over the weekend. To make a big splash in their early schedule, Kingpyn decided to have two eight-boxer tournaments, one with men and one with women.

The winners of each respective tournament will earn over a million dollars, with some high-profile names competing. AnEsonGib, King Kenny, Faze Jarvis, and more are all on the men's side of the bracket. However, the women's bracket is even more interesting.

Names on the women's side of the bracket include 6ar6i6, Jully Poca, and more. However, the two biggest names are sisters, as both Elle and Emily Brooke are competing in the tournament. For her part, Brooke already had success in the Misfits Boxing ring prior to signing with Kingpyn, having gone 2-0.

Nonetheless, both sisters notched a win on Saturday. Elle defeated Ms. Danielka by unanimous decision, and Emily notched a unanimous decision victory over Amber O’Donnell at the event. As a result, both women moved forward in the tournament.

The two remain on opposite sides of the bracket but will meet in the finals if they win their next bouts. The next event is slated for June, with the final matchup slated for August.

Kingypn High Stakes: Which boxers won?

There were some big knockouts and wins at the Kingpyn High Stakes event over the weekend.

While the influencer boxer promotion remains controversial, as does the trend in general, there were some solid fights over the weekend. One of the earliest bouts on the card saw, for lack of a better term, the colorful 6ar6i6 picked up a dominating win over Whitney Johns.

KINGPYN BOXING @kingpynboxing



drops Whitney Johns at the end of the fourth!



| TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! WHAT A SHOT! @bar6ie6 drops Whitney Johns at the end of the fourth! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! kingpyn.tv WHAT A SHOT! 👀@bar6ie6 drops Whitney Johns at the end of the fourth! 😳#KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! kingpyn.tv https://t.co/kO0Q9htprl

While King Kenny and Faze Jarvis picked up knockout wins as well, the card was stolen by the Brazilians. Jully Poca and Whindersson Nunes, both natives of the country, picked up massive wins over Daniella Hemsley and Filip Marcinek.

Sadly, the card itself ended on a bit of a down note. The event was headlined by a high-profile rematch between AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom, and the two rivals traded a lot of leather early.

Sadly, an injury to 'The Face of Ace' forced a stoppage in round three. As a result, Gib earned his second win over McBroom, who later revealed that he broke his ankle.

Poll : 0 votes