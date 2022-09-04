Austin McBroom accepts KSI's challenge by verbally wiping out AnEsonGib's chances of winning- 'For sure, it's gonna happen' 

Austin McBroom believes that he will share the boxing ring with KSI soon.

'The Founding Face of Ace' is set to return next Saturday night at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The bout will be McBroom's first since June 2021, when he knocked out Bryce Hall.

In the pay-per-view headliner, the California native will face AnEsonGib. 'The Beast From The Middle East' last defeated Taylor Holder in the co-main event of McBroom vs. Hall. The cruiserweight clash has a lot at stake.

The winner of the main event could possibly be the opponent that KSI faces next. 'The Nightmare' returned last weekend, knocking out Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda at the O2 Arena in London. Following the win, the British star called out many names, including McBroom and Gib.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Slim Albaher

Andrew Tate

Tommy Fury

Austin McBroom

AnEsonGib



What do you think people?



#KSI2Fights1Night The @KSI hitlist:Slim AlbaherAndrew TateTommy FuryAustin McBroomAnEsonGibWhat do you think people? The @KSI hitlist:Slim AlbaherAndrew TateTommy Fury Austin McBroomAnEsonGibWhat do you think people?#KSI2Fights1Night https://t.co/G80vUKRBXm

Austin McBroom fully believes that he will fight KSI next if he defeats AnEsonGib. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also believes that the British star only included his opponent in his callout to be nice. The Saudi Arabia-native is notably friends with KSI.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, McBroom downplayed Gib's chances of winning. He stated:

"He's not going to fight him, he's one of his best friends. He really meant me... He also didn't want to disrespect Gib by saying he's fighting me, he wants to say '[I'll fight] the winner of', because he's good friends with him. That fight is going to happen after this, after he sees it's easy work, it's for sure going to happen."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Austin McBroom discusses boxing Jake Paul

Austin McBroom would rather box KSI over Jake Paul.

'The Founding Face of Ace' is one of the biggest names in the influencer boxing space. While he's only 1-0 in his career, he's also making a name as a promoter, as he launched Social Gloves last year.

The upcoming event will be dubbed Social Gloves 2, and feature McBroom as the main event once again against AnEsonGib. Ahead of the headliner, most of the talk isn't about the fight itself, but what could be next.

It figures that the winner of the main event could face KSI next. But would they rather fight Jake Paul instead? 'The Problem Child' has a history with both men as he's fought Gib and talked trash against Austin McBroom.

For his part, the latter isn't interested in boxing Paul next. In the interview, he stated:

"[I would rather fight] KSI next, yeah definitely. I don't want to look past Gib, but KSI is the fight, me and him know that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85