AnEsonGib cleared to fight Austin McBroom on September 10

AnEsonGib has been cleared to face Austin McBroom next month.

The YouTube star was set to return to the ring in July against 'The Founding Face of Ace'. The pay-per-view card was set for the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and was expected to be the sequel to 2021's Social Gloves event.

However, a week out from the card, it was postponed. The reason given by the two headliners was that Gib sustained a head injury of some sort, and required additional screening by the California State Athletic Commission to continue.

The screening didn't get done in time and the bout was postponed to September 10. Even then, McBroom cast doubt on the fight happening, and instead teased a bout with KSI. 'The Nightmare' recently had a change of opponent for his own return to the ring later this month.

However, with KSI recently being booked against UK rapper Swarmz, it seems that McBroom has stuck with Gib. By all accounts, that fight is now officially set to go for next month on pay-per-view.

'The Beast From The East' took to social media to announce that he's been cleared for his outing next month. Gib confirmed that he's been granted a professional boxing license for the fight, and that there's no more hurdles to clear for the September showdown to go ahead.

"The California State Commission, one of the strictest boxing comission has approved me with a license. Mcbroom was nearly begging for the fight to be canceled using words like "injury" praying that I wouldn't be approved No where to run now p*ssy @AustinMcbroom"

AnEsonGib speculates that Austin McBroom didn't want to fight him

AnEsonGib has speculated that Austin McBroom doesn't want to fight him next month.

When the pair's bout in July was postponed, McBroom stated that he was frustrated. He also made it clear that Gib had suffered a serious brain injury that would stop the fight from proceeding.

Since the postponement, the former basketball player has been noncommittal about when the bout will happen. McBroom has repeatedly teased that he will fight a different opponent later this year, and called out KSI for a clash later this month. That bout obviously didn't come to fruition.

AnEsonGib believes Austin McBroom's comments go beyond just hyping a fight, and instead showing that he didn't want the bout against him. After announcing his clearance for their showdown next month, the YouTube star pointed out how his opponent's language showed that he was hoping he wouldn't fight.

"Still can't believe for two weeks my opponent was running around telling the internet I have a "serious head injury"... Do you know how wild that is for a opponent/promotion company to do?!? The guy clearly didn't want the fight"

Furthermore, the YouTuber also stated that it was wild that the promoter was teasing that he had a devastating brain injury. However, with Gib being cleared, there are no more hurdles to clear for the matchup to happen.

