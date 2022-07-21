Austin McBroom angry as AnEsonGib pulls out of their scheduled bout on 30th July 

Austin McBroom, who has announced his showdown with AnEsonGib set for later this month, is now off.

'Founding Face of Ace' and 'The Beast from the East' were set to face off on July 30, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The pay-per-view event is set to be the headliner for the second Social Gloves event.

The undercard also had some massive names. The co-main event was expected to be a battle between two former NFL stars, as Adrian Peterson took on Le'Veon Bell at heavyweight. Former reality TV star Cory Wharton's professional boxing debut was also scheduled to take place on the same card.

However, the event might now be officially off. Earlier today, Austin McBroom announced on Twitter that the entire event is in Jeopardy. The reason the event might be canceled is due to AnEsonGib being unable to compete.

For his part, McBroom didn't specify why his foe wouldn't be able to compete. During the video, the YouTube star stated:

"The fight, Austin vs. Gib may have to be postponed. Out of respect for Gib, I will let him explain his situation. He has no choice other than to make a video and explain why the fight might have to be postponed. If he doesn't do that, then I'll have no other choice other than to tell you what happened."

Watch McBroom's video below:

Fight Lounge @fightlounge_ Welp, Gib vs Austin McBroom is off! And it looks like social gloves 2 might be postponed 🤦🏾‍♂️ Welp, Gib vs Austin McBroom is off! And it looks like social gloves 2 might be postponed 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/1GC3f81pRC

Austin McBroom states he's looking at replacement opponents

Austin McBroom is unsure if he will fight later this month. The YouTube star was looking to keep his momentum going. He made his debut last year in a headliner fight at the first Social Gloves event, where he knocked out fellow influencer Bryce Hall in an amateur boxing match.

However, his bout with Gib had higher stakes, as it was set to be his professional debut. In a video that he uploaded on Twitter, McBroom stated that he was upset and angered by the situation.

He also revealed that his team has advised him to look at replacement opponents for the event. During the video, he stated:

"As of right now, the team wants me to continue with the event, and pick a new opponent. But out of respect for Gib, out of respect for us training out a**** off for the last few months, out of respect for the fans wanting to see this fight happen, I am willing to postpone it. If, he can explain why. That's all I can say right now."

